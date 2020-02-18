Skullbreaker Challenge: Dangerous TikTok Trend Goes Viral; Here's Why You Should Not Attempt it (Watch Videos)

Skullbreaker Challenge (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We live in the world of internet challenges and it hard to ignore its consequences. While some are informative and encourage social causes, most of them are worrying and disastrous. And the recent one which can be added to the scary internet challenge is the Skullbreaker Challenge. Just like the name suggests, the TikTok challenge believes in falling with a thump on the floor that could result in a broken skull. And the most worrying part is that TikTok's Skullbreaker Challenge is a hit among the app users who are trying their best to keep up with trends. It is, also known as the "tripping jump challenge" have reportedly injured several people in the US and Europe. Momo Suicide Challenge: Nagpur Police Issues a Warning to Parents About The Dangerous Blue Whale Like WhatsApp Game.

For the social media challenge, three participants are required. They stand side by side and begin by two of them on either side jumping and knocking the third off balance when they try to jump. The person ends up falling to the ground on the head, quite hitting the 'skull'. While it started off as a prank, with the third person, not knowing that they were going to be swept off the floor, now people are readily doing it. And videos of people attempting the Skullbreaker Challenge has gone viral on TikTok and other platforms. The challenge derives its name from the Spanish word Rompcráneos, or ‘Skullbreaker’ in English. While some laughed off the challenge, others pointed out the grave danger of attempting. People said why it should not be done attempted and that people can end up in hospitals.

Video of People Attempting Skullbreaker Challenge:

Warning ⚠️!! Skullbreaker Challenge is viral now a days I request you all to show this to children and teach them it is really dangerous #skullbreakerchallenge pic.twitter.com/SObHbVx5Cc — Faizan Ahmed Abbasi (@FaizanAbbassi) February 17, 2020

Not a Good Idea:

Terribly Dangerous!

The new dangerous game is in viral. Pls do be cautious with your children. #skullbreakerchallenge pic.twitter.com/eeSJodbYHh — Delivery Of Thoughts (@DotsByHari) February 17, 2020

Dangerous Online Trend:

Benda bodoh yang orang buat di TikTok. P/s: Saya terima video ini dari group WhatsApp sekolah anak. Ada ibubapa ingatkan supaya anak-anak tak terikut dengan #SkullBreakerChallenge. pic.twitter.com/Mo1CIRyHsr — Roman Akramovich (@SyedAkramin) February 14, 2020

Here's Why You Should Not Attempt Skullbreaker Challenge:

The #SkullBreakerChallenge is making people fall on his or her back which can cause severe head injuries. We are requesting everyone to not indulge in such challenges and not encourage these dangerous practices. pic.twitter.com/9ECXVw4gkc — #SocialMediaMatters (@SociallyBlog) February 17, 2020

It is much worry among parents and elders as children are performing the act without any safety precautions. And like most social media challenges, nobody knows who initiated it. It is said that one of the first videos was shot in a Venezuelan school following which it spread worldwide.