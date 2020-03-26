TikTok User Licks Toilet Seat for Disgusting ‘Coronavirus Challenge,’ Gets Hospitalised With COVID-19 (View Pics)

TikTok User Licks Toilet Seat (Photo Credits: @PardesSeleh/ Twitter)

The novel coronavirus has gripped people across the world. With the number of cases increasing rapidly, nations which are significantly hit by COVID-19 are under lockdown. India, China, France, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, and the UK have implemented coronavirus lockdown. Amid the stressful situation comes videos of teenagers participating in #CoronavirusChallenge. The hashtag has been used by influencers on TikTok filming themselves licking toilet seats, scooter and car handle among other objects during the pandemic. In the same line, a California based social media user reportedly licked toilet seat for the disgusting online challenge and has been hospitalised with COVID-19. Pictures of the guy licking toilet seat have gone viral on social media.

The nauseating coronavirus challenge initially surfaced online around last week, when a girl was filmed herself licking the toilet seat in a flight and then goes ahead to show the peace sign. Eventually, many people joined this bizarre challenge making it a viral trend during a pandemic. The craze is seen mainly on TikTok with users posting footage of themselves licking everything from toilet seats to grocery store produce. Insensitive Millennials and Gen-Z Trend ‘Boomer Remover’ Amid Deadly Virus Attack Worldwide, Read Mean Tweets.

The Californian who goes by social media handle GayShawnMendes, posted a video of himself running his tongue across a public toilet as part of the coronavirus challenge. “I tested positive for Coronavirus,’ the TikTok user tweeted on an account that has since been suspended. It is not clear if his infection was linked to the stunt.

View Pics:

A kid who licked toilets as part of the #CoronaVirusChallenge says he's now in the hospital with coronavirus. @gayshawnmendes was also just suspended from twitter pic.twitter.com/lfG2NBlTrs — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) March 23, 2020

Health experts have slammed ‘Coronavirus Challenge’ as “highly irresponsible.” The shocking videos are shared across social media in direct contradiction to official advice to stop the COVID-19 spread. The coronavirus surges past 400,000 with more than 20,000 deaths.