Every year, Boss day is celebrated on October 16 and for all the people who have chill relationships with their boss will know the important part that humour plays in strengthening these relationships. Well, this Boss day instead of simply wishing your boss, you could share with them funny yet relatable memes and jokes. Just take the liberty of trolling them today in a fun way because what is life with a little bit of laughter. Times have been really tough recently with the economy and the work department because of the coronavirus pandemic. But why not take this day to joke around a little with your boss?

If not memes, employees with not so cool boss simply wish on the day with lovely greetings, Thank You messages, images and GIFs. This is why we bring you a collection of Happy Boss Day 2020 images, HD wallpapers, National Boss’s Day WhatsApp Stickers, Boss Day quotes, Boss Day wishes for Facebook, Boss Day messages to post on Instagram, Boss Day greetings and more available for free download online.

Meme language has become the most understood one these days and you can build a solid relationship with your boss (if you already don't have one) via these hilarious memes and jokes. If you are looking for some of the best one, we have a collection right here for you:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bitches Who Meme (@bitcheswhomeme) on Oct 1, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bengaluru Corporate Club (@bengalurucorporateclub) on Oct 13, 2020 at 3:11pm PDT

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lãugh😊 Lïve🤗 Løvê😍 (@hasnewalifactory) on Oct 13, 2020 at 7:05am PDT

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just An Introvert (@wittymadgal) on Oct 12, 2020 at 1:42pm PDT

Relatable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bengaluru Corporate Club (@bengalurucorporateclub) on Oct 11, 2020 at 1:37pm PDT

On Point

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Follow (@sto.nk.s) on Oct 10, 2020 at 1:02am PDT

Been There?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mousam (@mou5am) on Oct 8, 2020 at 6:07pm PDT

Mean Girls Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young&BosSHE | Career Platform (@youngbosshe) on Oct 3, 2020 at 3:36am PDT

*Hides After Posting This*

View this post on Instagram A post shared by work problems (@work_problems_) on Oct 2, 2020 at 6:48am PDT

We All Know Who They Are

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NotFunny404 (@notfunny404) on Sep 30, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

Panic Mode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todays chill memes (@chill_memes_2020) on Sep 28, 2020 at 10:56am PDT

If You Know, You Know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕸𝖊𝖒𝖊 𝕾𝖐𝖚𝖑𝖑 (@the.meme.skull) on Sep 28, 2020 at 7:03am PDT

Um, Who Made This?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sense of Tumor (@funnythatwasnt) on Sep 24, 2020 at 5:59am PDT

Jokes aside, go ahead and tell your boss how much they matter (or don't LOL JK JK JK). Remember, if they are hard on you, they are doing their job too. So today keep everything aside and let the humour lighten up mood amid the testing times.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).