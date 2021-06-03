It's that Egg- streme time of the year, folks. Today on National egg Day, we celebrate eggs for all their egg-tacular glory and get eggy with it. You might not think of eggs as funny since you've seen them quite runny, however, we're here to tell you they are not a bore but can rock you to your core, with their eggcellent humour galore. Okay, we'll stop being eggs-tra and let you in on the yolk and get on with serving you eggs-punny-side-up.

What did the hen say to her chick?

"Don't you egg-nore me!"

What is an egg’s least favourite day of the week? Fry-day!

Why should you be careful about what you say around egg whites?

Everyone knows they can’t take a yolk.

How did the chicken feel after a long day of work?

Egg-hausted!

How did the chicken leave the building?

Through The Eggs-it

What does a chicken say when they enter a room?

Egg-Scuse me

Why did the chickens jump up with joy?

Because they were Egg-static

Why do vegans hate eggs?

It's not all it is cracked up to be!

Why did the chick fly the coup?

Because it was being Egg-nored by the others.

Why was the Chick jumping up and down and all around?

Because the chick was Egg-cited

What did the chick say when it was being betrayed?

Egg tu, Brute?

Why is the chicken so slow to cross the road?

There was no eggs-press lane!

Okay, folks. we've given you enough ammo to egg'em with yolks. On this National Egg Day pun out and stay on the sunny side up.

