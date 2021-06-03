National Egg Day is celebrated on 3rd June across the United States to raise awareness about the egg-tacular benefits of one of the most nutritious foods. Be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, this is the most perfect accompaniment with every meal. You don't have to be an eggpert to know that Eggs are the most versatile foods on this planet. Packed with proteins and amino acids they are also quite healthy and devoid of any sugar or carbohydrates. So this National Egg Day let's learn about the nutritional benefits so you can get your egg on posthaste.

Eggs can help you lose weight

A study conducted by the Rochester Center for Obesity has declared that eggs can help you eat less. up to approximately 400 calories per day when consumed at breakfast. They are quite high in proteins and can be really filling curbing the urge to over-eat.

Eggs are nutrient-rich

Eggs are a nutrient-rich food. The many benefits of eggs include:

Vitamins A, B5, B12, B2

Vitamins B6, D, E, and K

Selenium - a cancer-fighting antioxidant

Phosphorus aids in healthy bones and teeth

Calcium

Zinc helps you in maintaining the immune system

Folate

Protein

Healthy fats

Omega-3 enriched eggs which have proved to be healthy fat and Vitamins A and E

Reduces risk of heart diseases

Eggs contain heart-healthy and heart disease-preventing nutrients like folate, unsaturated fatty acids, Vitamin E, and some B Vitamins that can help you lead a healthy life if eaten in moderation.

Eggs can lower the risk of breast cancer

Eggs when consumed at a young age can lower the risk of breast cancer. This was proved during a research study at Harvard University which later showed that choline in eggs helps alleviate breast cancer risk. The study demonstrated that women who consumed at least six eggs every week had a 44% reduction in the risk of breast cancer than women who ate fewer eggs.

Eggs are a good source of protein.

This is an n-brainer. We've had this instilled in us at a young age. One egg contains 6.5 grams of protein which is a lot by any standards. Eating three eggs a day can provide you with the all the protein requirement that's needed to lead a full healthy life.

