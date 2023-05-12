Mumbai, May 12: A woman alleges her ex-girlfriend was motivated to assault her by the popular Netflix serial crime series You. ‘If you ever finish with me, I'll turn into him’, Chloe James had murmured to her ex Chloe Coehlo as they turned to watch the psychological thriller while in relationship.

It was an allusion to Joe Goldberg, the hysterical primary character whose obsession with a lady escalates to violence in the web show.

According to WalesOnline, Coehlo was brutally beaten by James two years after their relationship had ended, with blood flowing from her head. She used a claw hammer to strike the 21-year-old after luring her to a remote area under the premise of giving her a surprise.

We took a stroll before returning to our autos. She pleaded with me to take a drive, made an attempt at a kiss, and declared her love for me, said Coehlo.

I pushed her away and informed her that things between us were done for good. She claimed to have something for me in her car but was too ashamed to offer it to me. She then instructed me to do so. A few seconds later, I experienced a sharp pain in my head that felt like my skull was being fractured, Coehlo added.

As I hit the ground, I noticed she was holding a claw hammer. I had my blood all on me. I believed I would soon pass away, the latter said while sharing the horrific experience.

The horrifying attack happened two years after the couple had sat down to watch the Netflix hit series ‘You’ as a couple. In the series, book shop manager Goldberg becomes infatuated with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck and strikes her boyfriend with a hammer.

