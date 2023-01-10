Mumbai, January 10: The Mumbai police on Sunday booked a 17-year-old boy for allegedly attacking two men with a chopper in Powai. Police officials said that the incident took place on Sunday, January 8 when the teenager spotted the two men talking to his ex-girlfriend. The victims have been identified as Yogesh Chaudhari and Altaf Fakeer.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the teenager stabbed the two men after he spotted them talking to his former girlfriend. The shocking incident took place near Avalon Cooperative Housing Society in Powai. Talking about the incident, a police officer said, "The boy demanded to know why they were talking to her and this sparked off an argument between him and the duo."

The officer further added, "The accused tried to attack Chaudhari with a chopper. Fakeer rushed to help Chaudhari and the accused turned on him." The accused went on to stab Fakeer and later slashed Chaudhari before fleeing from the spot. People who witnessed the incident alerted the police, which rushed to the crime and scene and took Chaudhari and Fakeer to Rajawadi hospital.

Following this, the police identified the accused with the help of the victims and arrested him from his residence in Ghatkopar. The teenager was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Post which, the Juvenile Justice Board sent him to the children's home in Dongri. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Slaps Drunk Man After He Molests Her at Malad Railway Station; Accused Arrested.

An officer from Powai police station said that the girl had recently parted ways with him and the accused was behind her to get back, however, she kept on refusing. The officer said that the accused became furious when he saw her speaking to the two men. "We are trying to find out where the accused got the chopper from and whether he has any past criminal record," Budhan Sawant, senior police inspector said.

