New Grumpy Cat on The Internet! Kitzia, the Angry Feline Goes Viral For Her Forever Annoyed Expressions (Watch Pics and Videos)

Grumpy Cat Kitzia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A little over a year after passing away of the beloved Grumpy Cat, the internet has found another one. A cat with a permanent scowl on her face is going viral as the new grumpy feline. This one is named Kitzia and she is from Florida. After netizens discovered her social media account, she is now going viral as the new Grumpy Cat who has amassed over 53,700 followers. Pictures of her forever angry face are loved by netizens. Grumpy Cat Dies; Internet's Beloved Feline Who Made People Smile with Her Angry Expression Passes Away at 7.

People on the internet love looking at animal videos, especially cat and dog videos. And among them, if there are certain animals who are very distinct in appearance, it doesn't take them long to garner attention from everywhere. Kitzia which means kitty is owned by Viktoriia Otdielnova. She has been documenting her cat's angry scowls on Instagram which has eventually made Kitzia a social media star. Although, she doesn't have memes coming in yet, like Tardar sauce, the original Grumpy Cat.

Check Pics and Videos of Kitzia, The Angry Cat:

Never Impressed

Angry With a Teddy

Awww

Such Frowning Eyes

Grumps

Grumpy Cat's a Mood!

Her owner is using her cat's expression as memes in some of the photos. In all her photos, she looks so annoyed, right? A fitting title of a Grumpy Cat! But as per her owner who told Bored Panda, she’s a sweet and lovely cat. While Kitzia also fits, she is not the only cat for the title. In June last year, an angry-faced cat called Louis from Texas also went viral as a replacement for the Grumpy Cat. A lot of cats seem to be forever grumpy in their mood if not just for expressions. What do you think about Kitzia?