Getting yourself a tattoo can be exciting, but not likely when it comes to your pet. As much as we love the designs, we all know, how bad it hurts. So, why do that to an animal? A Ukrainian influencer tattooed her Sphynx cat, and people are outraged. After she posted pictures on Instagram showing off her inked-up pet, she has been blasted by animal lovers. The photo shows the bald cat carrying the tattoo on its chest and posing for the camera. Not many are impressed with the move and filled the comment section with, “This is animal abuse.”

The influencer, Elena Ivanickaya is a fitness fanatic and is from Chernihiv in Ukraine. She decided to have an image inked onto her pet’s chest. The tattoo is of the Egyptian god Anubis, the jackal-headed god of the afterlife. Animal lovers are telling the Instagrammer that she “needs help” after inflicting “extreme abuse,” on her feline named Yasha. The cat was tattooed in 2017, and at the time too, Elena faced massive backlash on the internet. Jazzypurrs, Eyeless and Hairless Sphynx Cat Looks Spooky as a Skeleton, Netizens Cannot Decide If Its Cute or Creepy!

Here's the Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elena Iwanickaya 🔻🔻🔻 (@elenaiwt)

Photos in 2017 went viral of the bald moggy unconscious while being pinned down under anaesthetic as the tattoo artist carries out his work. Yasha, also has an Instagram account with above 5K followers that documents the feline’s life. The account was made private following backlash. However, she defended her actions saying that the cat was not harmed in any way. The fitness influencer claimed that she had consulted a vet before getting the tattoo and had a pet present while the tattoo was done, as per Daily Dot. Hairless Sphynx Cat That Looks Like Bat With Big Eyes and Ears Becomes Internet's Favourite, Gains Thousands of Followers.

But people are not impressed and blamed Elena for torturing the cat. Her comment section is filled with raged comments. “Tattooing your pet is not fashionable or trending. This is extreme animal abuse! You should be ashamed of your behaviour,” a commentator wrote in response to the recent viral picture of the feline. “This is animal abuse. Why would you tattoo your pet?!?” wrote another. Instagram users are mad at the influencer for tattooing her cat. Animal activists are of the opinion that tattoo procedures are painful and can risk infection and disease transmission between animals.

