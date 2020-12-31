New York, December 31: The expedition 64 crew of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) sent New Year's greetings to everyone on Earth from the International Space Station. The crew members of the expedition tried to replicate the famous New York Times Square's tradition of ball drop as part of New Year celebrations in space with zero gravity.

The expedition member Kate Rubins dropped the ball in the zero gravity. The International Space Centre also shared the video of the same on its official Twitter handle. It tweeted, "How can you have a ball "drop" when there is no up or down? The Exp 64 crew sends New Year's greetings to everyone on Earth and creates its own Times Square tradition." How Astronauts Celebrate Halloween on International Space Station Sans Trick or Treat.

Watch Video of NASA's Expedition 64 Crew Members Performing Ball Drop in Zero Gravity in Space:

How can you have a ball “drop” when there is no up or down? The Exp 64 crew sends New Year’s greetings to everyone on Earth and creates its own Times Square tradition. pic.twitter.com/et4tnNEIHD — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 30, 2020

Notably, on the last day of every year, a crystal ball descends down a pole at 11:59 pm New York's Times Square to celebrate the New Year. The crowd gather in large numbers count down from 60. It has become a ritual. Countdown to 2021 With New Year Wishes And HD Images: Happy New Year WhatsApp Stickers, Messages & SMS to Celebrate The End of 2020.

However, the Times Square ball will drop to empty streets due to coronavirus pandemic. No one will be allowed to gather at Times Square. People can watch the ritual from home as authorities will live stream the entire event. It will be for the first time since 1904, that the crowd will be prohibited from gathering at Times Square.

