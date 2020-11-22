If we only we could get an adorable ‘hi’ from the adorable pooch, while we are at work! Life would have been a little less stressful, don’t you think so? But we are so thrilled for the employees at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, who got this cute doggo as their colleague. The pooch named Shiloh is their Justice Volunteer, and he has a great responsibility. What’s his job? Well, he is supposed to greet his colleagues while they are at work at the medical center. The paw-dorable Twitter thread has gone viral on social media, and as it turns out, Shiloh is not the only pooch giving comfort. Netizens share photos of the workplace and fur buddies who regularly visit them, making their work even more fun.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have come across so many videos, photos and tweets displaying how dogs became essential workers; cats and other animals are giving comfort to their hoomans. We have seen dogs taking over the responsibility to buy groceries for their masters, trained pooches to sniff out novel coronavirus among travellers and many more viral moments that only increases our love towards them.

Twitter user Shari Dunaway, whose bio reads she is a Physician, and Bio-Chemical researcher shared the pics of the good boy, Shiloh. “My hospital hired an employee whose only job is to go around saying hi to other employees while they work,” reads the post, with two images of the dog. Since being posted, the tweet gathered thousands of likes, retweets and comments. People are in love with the idea of making the workplace a little more fun and less stressful, as much as possible.

Here's the Tweet:

My hospital hired an employee whose only job is to go around saying hi to other employees while they work pic.twitter.com/WWXNeEiWne — Shari Dunaway, MD (@ShariDunawayMD) November 20, 2020

As the pictures of Shiloh went viral, netizens shared photos of their fur colleagues who regularly give them comfort at the workplace. And they are unmissable!

Shiloh is the Only One!

We also have our hospital dog in the Philippines. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OhgPZj3bq6 — Thessa Jil Cloma Monera (@ieatjillybeans) November 20, 2020

How Cute!

I am a nurse my dog and I volunteer on my weekends off but currently Covid prevents us. Dogs can’t be petted. My boy doesn’t understand that restriction. pic.twitter.com/FkDDE9K6qs — WEAR a MASK for a grandma (@mummemj) November 21, 2020

Totally!

Their badges get me every time! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/FruFlIwi4Z — Shannon Garvey, MS (@garveysha) November 20, 2020

Hi There!

Some of Stanford Hospital’s finest: pic.twitter.com/3CyuNQZSCb — Danielle Burchett, PhD (@prof_burchett) November 20, 2020

Aww

We miss being able to give cuddles to our doctor friends! Our hospital put us on leave back in March 😢 pic.twitter.com/CxaLdMmqkK — Washo (@W4sh0) November 20, 2020

Work Goals

We have one who works for the police department, but she visits the ED regularly for snuggles and kisses. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/JgfbbEFyFm — Alana Kinrich, MD (@AlanaKinrich) November 20, 2020

Sure They Are!

Dog visitors are the best at @ChildrensMercy pic.twitter.com/DVfEdmEOvk — Sarah Vaughn (@SarahFayVaughn) November 21, 2020

It is tweets like the above, which make the world a little better. People who are pet parents know exactly how it feels to be around adorable dogs, cats and other animals. Workplaces can be stressful at times, especially hospitals and medical centres during this pandemic. The healthcare workers need some love, hugs and kisses from the fur buddies as comfort, and we are so glad that some places took this seriously!

