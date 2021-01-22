Dogs are so cute. With their puppy eyes, paw-dorable expressions and everything furry, they make our world. It goes without a doubt, that canines are hoomans best buddy. We have seen so many instances where their loyalty just won hearts and even made us shed tears of sorrow. If you are a dog owner, you probably already know just how awesome dogs are and how fun it is to dress them up at times—just like their hoomans! A photo of an adorable pug donning Malayali traditional outfit, “Kalli Mundu,” looking for a match online is winning hearts on the internet. The picture has gone viral, and the doggo is earning many responses.

Be it Halloween or just a random day, dressing up your pup is fun. Indians at times, go way beyond. Last year, videos went viral, showing a woman performing the traditional aarti to welcome puppies in her home. The videos were paw-some! Now, this pic of the little pug, looking for a perfect match has delighted the dog lovers. Wearing the traditional outfit, 'Kalli Mundu,’ garment worn around the waist, the pooch poses endearingly.

The viral Facebok post reads, “If anyone’s looking for a handsome Malayali boy to get your beautiful daughter married off too…” The picture is now shared on Twitter, and other social media platforms and netizens cannot stop hearting it!

Tbh only reason I’m still on Facebook is for Indian dog parents groups! So EXTRA. Never disappoints pic.twitter.com/wCo0LkcCyT — Damini Shrivastava (@DammitDamini) January 22, 2021

🤣..this made my day! — ritika (@ritikaitis) January 22, 2021

It’s so cute! You cannot just scroll up without hearting the viral pic. In the middle of a pandemic, social media posts like the above truly make things a little better.

