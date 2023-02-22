Imagine having the very part of your body, you earn from, get damaged in an accident. A former drug dealer from a motorbike gang fractured his penis while being filmed for a XXX pornographic project. Liam Ellis, a Perth resident who served more than four years in prison for drug-related offences, described to The West Australian how he has changed his life. The 34-year-old started selling drugs to pay off his tax obligation, but since getting out of jail and leaving his gang, he has discovered a new line of work in pornography.

Ellis claims that he has had intercourse with "hundreds of females" since that time, so numerous that he has lost count. He gained fame after appearing in a scene with Hayley Vernon of "Married at First Sight." But, he is currently out of the game for one to two months after sustaining a painful injury at work. Penile Fracture: Is It Possible To Break Your Penis? Read Causes, Symptoms and Treatment.

He explained that he felt something go while filming a particularly energetic scene. “I didn’t think anything of it at the time, but a while later, it (his genitals) turned completely black. I did some googling and it was pretty obvious I had something called a penile fracture.” In order to prevent Ellis from getting overexcited and getting into "serious trouble," he underwent surgery and was given a medication. He continued, "There is more money in OnlyFans than oil," saying that he has enjoyed his new employment, which came after a brief stint working in the offshore oil and gas industry.

Adult film actor Keiran Lee admitted earlier this month that while filming a scene, he unintentionally sent Australian porn star Angela White to the hospital. Lee, who has acted in close to 7,000 pornographic movies, stated his shock at how things turned out after his on-set performance with White caused her to become unwell. Lee claims that he recognised something was off after the two had been filming a scene together for more than an hour. A few days later, Lee discovered that White had left for her Australian home after reporting experiencing stomach problems.

