Pics of Malaysian Cinema Hall Seats Covered in Mould and Fungus Come Up After Leather Bags and Shoes; Authorities Undertake Deep Cleaning of The Stores (Watch Video)

Malaysian theatre covered in mould (Photo Credits: Facebook and Video Grab)

The lockdown of Coronavirus has forced almost all shops to be shut for months together. While everyone awaits the reopening of the lockdown, it may not be ideal to go to the malls as some pictures from Malaysia showed the after-effects of the lockdown on products. Leather goods like bags, wallets, shoes all were covered in layers of mould and fungus. The pictures came up on social media and quickly went viral. But it is not just the leather goods, some pictures show the seats in cinema halls also filled with fungus and mould. Soon after the pictures had come up, the mall has also shared videos of their staff cleaning all the store products to get rid of the fungus and dirt.

It is not known which cinema halls, but the pictures show red and purple coloured seats covered in whitish and brown mould and a layer of fungus. The citizens were, of course, shocked watching the state of these places in the lockdown. Along with the seats, even the floor carpet has been infested. So the entire halls need deep cleaning before they are opened to the public. Meanwhile, the stores have already started the cleaning and videos from the same were also shared online.

Check Pics of Cinema Halls Covered in Mould and Fungus:

Meanwhile, the Metrojaya mall from where the leather store pics went viral, shared videos of the cleaning process from the stores. The cleaners were wearing masks, suits as they cleaned the glass racks. As per some reports, the damaged goods have also been removed.

Watch Videos of The Cleaning Process in Leather Stores

Removing the Spoiled Stuff

Some people thanked the efforts of these people who are ensuring the place is all clean and safe for those who would be visiting. They are hoping people will visit soon so that they can revive their business which is already facing a loss.