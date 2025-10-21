Why Is There a ‘Staircase to Nowhere’ at Mumbai Metro Aqua Line’s Cuffe Parade Station? MMRCL Responds After Photo Goes Viral

Mumbai, October 21: Did Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) build a staircase that leads to nowhere at Metro Aqua Line 3’s Cuffe Parade station? An image circulating on social media has left netizens puzzled and amused, showing a staircase at the newly inaugurated Cuffe Parade station ending abruptly at a wall. Adding to the curiosity, the staircase carries a "Restricted Access" sign, prompting widespread speculation about its purpose. The picture, first shared on Reddit, quickly went viral as users questioned whether it was a construction error or part of the station’s design.

The viral image was also shared by an X page, Infra News India, which captioned it, "Mumbai Metro Live 3 (Aqua Line) update from Maharashtra. This staircase at Mumbai Metro Line 3's Cuffe Parade station leads to nowhere. The staircase also has a 'Restricted Access' signboard over it. The purpose of building this staircase remains a mystery as of now.” The post fueled humorous commentary, with social media users joking about the design oversight at one of the city’s most modern metro stations. Did IndiGo’s Antonov AN-124 Really Land in Antarctica, Becoming 1st Indian Aircraft To Visit the Continent? Fact Check Debunks Fake Digitally Edited Images.

Staircase at Mumbai Metro Line 3 Leads to Nowhere

Staircase Ends at a Wall at Cuffe Parade Station in Mumbai (Photo Credits: X/ @TheINIofficial)

MMRCL Explains Purpose of Cuffe Parade’s Viral Staircase Picture

However, responding to the viral post, MMRCL clarified that the staircase is not purposeless. The access shown in the image leads to a commercial and public development area leased by M/s Trent. According to the official statement, this section will be opened to both the commercial and public areas once operations commence. Fact Check: Are Disposable Food Containers Washed and Reused On Trains? IRCTC Responds After Video From Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express Goes Viral.

MMRCL Explains Purpose Behind Staircase at Cuffe Parade Station

Dear @TheINIofficial The access shown in the image above leads to the commercial/PD area which has been taken by M/s Trent. This access will be opened to the commercial area as well as the public areas when they start their operations. — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 20, 2025

This clarification confirms that the staircase is part of the planned station infrastructure and not an architectural mistake. The image, while amusing at first glance, depicts a functional access point awaiting operational use in Mumbai Metro Line 3’s future developments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of MMRCL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A viral pic shows a staircase at Mumbai Metro Line 3’s Cuffe Parade station ending abruptly at a wall claims it leads nowhere. Conclusion : MMRCL clarified that the staircase leads to a commercial area leased to M/s Trent and will open once operations begin. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2025 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).