Mumbai, May 23: Stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna’s film “Chhaava” screened at Maharashtra's remote tribal district of Gadchiroli in an inflatable cinema hall. Pioneering mobile theatre company PictureTime's inflatable cinema hall, had its launch last evening with 'Chhaava' as its flagship film. Based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, filmmaker Laxman Utekar's Dinesh Vijan-produced 'Chhaava' served as the perfect film to encourage footfalls and cinema viewing culture in the region.

Gadchiroli, one of the remotest districts in Maharashtra with a population of Rs 10 lakh, is in for a cinematic treat as PictureTime's state-of-the-art theatre boasts an AC screening room, 5.1 Dolby Sound, 120 push-back chairs, and digital projection. With 90 per cent of the area being rural, ticket prices have been fixed at a pocket-friendly Rs 150. ‘Chhaava’ Makes Waves Across India: Maharashtra Leaders Watch Vicky Kaushal’s Period Drama During Special Screening, Laud Movie.

After the grand inauguration on May 22 evening, which was graced by Milindji Narote, MLA, Gadchiroli Assembly Constituency, Avishyant Panda, I.A.S, Collector, Gadchiroli District, Prashantji Waghare, BJP Zilha Adhyaksh, Surajit Roy, COO & President, Picturetime among other dignitaries.

The cinema hall will switch to regular programming from Friday, with the screening of two films, Ata Thambaycha Naay (Marathi) and Suniel Shetty starrer Kesari Veer (Hindi). ‘Chhaava’ OTT Release: Here’s When and Where You Can Watch Vicky Kaushal’s Blockbuster Historical Drama Online.

“At Picturetime, our mission has always been to democratize cinema by taking it to the remotest corners of India — places where the magic of the big screen has long remained out of reach," said Sushil Chaudhary, Founder & CEO, Picturetime.

"The launch of our inflatable theatre in Gadhchiroli, Maharashtra, with the screening of Chhaava, and our recent expansion into Bommidi, Tamil Nadu, mark important milestones in this journey. We believe that access to cinema is not just about entertainment — it’s about inclusion, inspiration, and creating shared cultural experiences for every Indian, no matter where they live," he added. PictureTime has previously set up cinemas in Ladakh, Kishtwar, Asifabad, Bapatla and Nagaur, and Khatima.

