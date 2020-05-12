Malaysia Mall Reopens After 50 Days, Pics of Leather Goods Infested With Moulds and Fungus Go Viral

Mould found growing on leather products in Malaysia (Photo Credits: @IqbalSheikhAli Twitter)

In Malaysia when a mall opened after 50 years, the sight was quite saddening. Leather goods including bags, shoes, wallets and shoes were found with large mould infestations. Photos of the mould laden things were shared on social media from where it has gone viral. The pictures are said to be from a shopping mall in Penang's Pulau Tikus in Malaysia. Humidity is believed to have played the villain in the. The tweet with the photos was shared with the caption, "Malaysia opens malls after 2 months. One finds the leather goods section mould infested. Nature and humidity is relentless." Dubai Likely to Reopen for Tourists By July 2020, Begins Easing Lockdown Restrictions.

As malls are always air conditions, the humidity levels were contained letting leather products be in good condition. But, the closure of stores for almost two months without proper air circulation seems to have helped mould grow on it easily. Handbags, leather backpacks and wallets were damaged by mould.

Mould Grows on Leather Bags And Shoes in Mall:

Akibat terlalu lama tak buka kedai semasa tempoh PKP guys 😂 pic.twitter.com/f0laiCOHZF — Iqbal Sheikh Ali (@IqbalSheikhAli) May 10, 2020

Mould-Infested Leather Purses And Files:

Bukan biasa-biasa punya cendawan ni,Ya Allah 😭 pic.twitter.com/QCsFQA89Kt — Iqbal Sheikh Ali (@IqbalSheikhAli) May 10, 2020

A 47-year-old shopkeeper at the mall was quoted as Strait Times a saying, "As the mall temperature depends on the air conditioning, sometimes it may be humid when the cool temperature suddenly rises. It makes the products look less attractive but it does not affect their function. All we did was use a bit of oil and polish them with a clean cloth."

Some shopkeepers said that their products did not catch mould as it was made of PU leather or PVC leather. Other shopowners saif that the mould can be easily wiped off using baby oil or furniture polish. Meanwhile, stores are hoping more customers start visiting malls and help to revive their business.