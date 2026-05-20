Giorgia Meloni Hosts Dinner for PM Narendra Modi in Rome; Video Goes Viral

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dinner in Rome on Tuesday evening ahead of high-level bilateral talks between India and Italy. Videos and photographs from the meeting, including the leaders’ visit to the iconic Colosseum, quickly gained traction on social media, drawing widespread attention online. Modi, who arrived in Rome as part of the final leg of his five-nation diplomatic tour, said the two leaders exchanged views on a wide range of issues and would continue discussions aimed at strengthening India-Italy ties.

Dinner Meeting and Colosseum Visit Draw Attention

Meloni welcomed Modi personally in Rome and later accompanied him to the Colosseum after dinner. Visuals shared online showed the two leaders walking together at the historic landmark and interacting informally. Giorgia Meloni Shares Stunning Colosseum Picture As She Welcomes PM Narendra Modi to Italy, Says ‘Welcome to Rome, My Friend!’.

PM Modi Attends Dinner Hosted by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Giorgia Meloni Hosts Dinner for PM Modi in Rome

Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the… pic.twitter.com/df0bDYKCdU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026

A selfie and video clips from the meeting were widely circulated across social media platforms, with many users referring to the leaders’ popular online nickname, “Melodi,” a blend of Meloni and Modi.

In a post on X, Modi wrote that he had the opportunity to meet Meloni over dinner and visit the Colosseum, adding that both leaders exchanged perspectives on several subjects and looked forward to formal talks focused on boosting India-Italy friendship. ‘Welcome to Rome, My Friend!’: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Welcomes PM Narendra Modi, Takes Selfie Upon His Arrival in Italy (See Pic).

Focus on Bilateral Cooperation

Official discussions between the two countries are expected to focus on trade, investment, defence cooperation, clean energy, artificial intelligence and connectivity initiatives.

A major topic on the agenda is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a connectivity initiative linking India with Europe through the Middle East. Both countries are also expected to discuss expanding collaboration in sectors such as semiconductors, maritime security, critical minerals and higher education.

India and Italy Expected to Upgrade Ties

According to Reuters, India and Italy are preparing to elevate their relationship to a “special strategic partnership” during Modi’s visit. The two sides are expected to adopt a joint declaration aimed at increasing bilateral engagement and boosting trade.

Bilateral trade between India and Italy stood at around €14 billion in 2023, with both governments aiming to further expand economic cooperation over the coming years.

Part of Modi’s Five-Nation Diplomatic Tour

Rome is the final stop of Modi’s ongoing diplomatic tour, which included visits to several countries before concluding in Italy. During the visit, Modi is also scheduled to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and interact with business leaders and officials from international organisations.

The visit reflects growing engagement between India and European nations at a time when both sides are seeking stronger strategic and economic partnerships.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).