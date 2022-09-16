PM Modi Birthday Wallpapers: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a town in North Gujarat’s Mehsana district. Serving as the Prime Minister of India since 2014, he will turn 72 this year. Unlike the rest of us, he prefers to work on his birthday, and this year, he will be in Madhya Pradesh to release eight cheetahs being brought from Namibia into Kuno National Park. Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in the 1950s. The Prime Minister is a favourite with Indians, especially millennials since they see him as a role model who can protect them and has an understanding of people’s emotions, stories and experiences. He also has a dynamic international presence and Indians feel humbled due to the grasp he has of his roots, as evidenced in the speeches he delivered in New York, London and Sydney in Hindi, which made many Indians feel very proud of him. On the occasion of his 72nd birthday, his followers can download PM Modi wallpapers and Happy Birthday PM Modi HD images to share with one and all. Narendra Modi Birthday 2022: Prime Minister To Release Cheetahs in Kuno National Park, Visit Self-Help-Group-Event in Madhya Pradesh on September 17.

For all his contributions to the nation and his countless efforts to improve the prevalent policies to help the country progress, including the “Make in India” and “Digital India” initiatives, people who love PM Modi celebrate his birthday in full swing to appreciate all that he has done for the country. He undoubtedly has a dynamic presence and his voters and followers surely make it a point to switch on the Television every time he addresses the nation to learn from his words and actions. While there are countless pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi, you can share these wallpapers and Happy Birthday PM Modi HD images on your WhatsApp status or with everyone you know to wish PM Modi on the occasion of his birthday. PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Goa Raj Bhavan To Disburse Financial Aid to 72 Patients Each of TB, Cancer and Dialysis; Check Details.

Besides this, people can also share these images to wish PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

Happy Birthday Greetings for PM Narendra Modi!

We Wish a Very Happy Birthday to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi! You Are the Real Hero of India.

Happy Birthday to Our Respectable PM, You Are the Motivation of Young India and the Role Model of Every Ordinary Person.

Happy Birthday to Our Greatest Leader, Patriot Narendra Modi Ji. We Wish You To Be Our PM Eternally. God Give You Good Health and a Long Life.

No One Deserves a Happier Birthday Than You. We Are So Grateful To Have a Prime Minister Like You. Live Long. Truly Indian. Happy Birthday to Our Respectable Prime Minister!

Birthday Wishes to the Pradhan Sevak of the Country. May You Live Long for the Citizens and Their Children. God Bless You With All Your Wishes.

From all of us at LatestLY, we wish the Indian Prime Minister a very Happy Birthday!

