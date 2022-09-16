Panaji (Goa) [India], September 16 (ANI): To mark the celebration of the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai informed that the Raj Bhavan will provide financial aid to a total of 216 patients by PM Modi's next birthday.

"The Raj Bhavan will disburse financial aid to 72 patients of Tuberculosis, 72 cancer patients, and 72 other patients needing dialysis treatment in one year. 10 patients of each disease will be helped with the finances on PM Modi's birthday," Governor Pillai told ANI on Thursday.

"To mark the celebration of 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raj Bhavan has undertaken various initiatives to serve the needy, deprived and underprivileged sections of society," Pillai had said.

The governor also announced the kickstart of the cleaning of the Miramar beach before inaugurating a Cow shelter home with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for 20 cows.

The state CM and governor will also inaugurate Bonsaiyog garden on the occasion.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned to celebrate the birthday of PM Modi in various ways.

It has decided to celebrate 16 days of "Seva Pakhwara" from September 17 to October 2, the birth anniversary of the father of the nation- Mahatma Gandhi.

Under the "Seva Pakwara", the party will organise exhibitions on PM Narendra Modi at the district level.

Along with this, the party is also making a strategy for the promotion of the book " Modi @20 Sapne Hue Sakaar".

A blood donation camp and free check-up camp will be organized, and the distribution of artificial limbs and equipment will be organized.

The party will also run a year-long programme to make the country Tuberculosis (TB) free, under which everyone will adopt a TB patient and will take care of him for one year.

As part of "Seva Pakwara", BJP will also run a campaign for the promotion of COVID-19 booster dose.

The tree plantation drive and several cleanliness campaigns will be included in programmes organised for PM Modi's birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry will start a mega drive for voluntary blood donation from September 17 to October 1 which is the national voluntary blood donation day.

The BJP SC Morcha will run "Sampark Abhiyan" in 75,000 Scheduled Castes (SC) settlements across the country starting from PM Modi's birthday on September 17 to the Constitution Day on November 26.

As several Cheetahs from South Africa are scheduled to be brought to the Kuno National Park on the occasion of Prime Minister's birthday on Saturday, he will be visiting the park to inaugurate the "Reintroduction of the Cheetah" project at the park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Project Cheetah is an ambitious project undertaken by the government which aims to re-establish the species in its historical range in the country. India has a long history of wildlife conservation.

One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures 'Project Tiger' which was initiated way back in 1972, has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem.

The release of wild cheetahs by the Prime Minister in Kuno National Park is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat. The cheetahs were declared extinct from India in 1952. (ANI)

