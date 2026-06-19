Priti Paswan Viral Video Row: List of 5 Influencers Targeted in Recent ‘MMS Leak’ Controversy

The names of several high-profile digital creators and social media influencers have surfaced in online searches tied to a series of "viral video" and "MMS leak" rows. Public figures including Priti Paswan, Saniya Bharadwaj, Sofiya SK, Hetal Parmar and Payal Dhare alias Payal Gaming have been targeted by clickbait campaigns and search trends associating them with explicit videos. Fact-checks and statements from the creators reveal that these claims are entirely falsified. Experts warn that these malicious links often function as fronts for phishing networks and malware distribution rather than genuine footage.

Priti Paswan Viral Video Controversy: Fabricated Imagery and Clickbait Traps

In June 2026, an explicit video lasting 1 minute and 48 seconds was widely circulated on Telegram and X (formerly Twitter), falsely attributed to popular Bhojpuri stage dancer and digital creator Priti Paswan (Preeti Paswan).

Paswan publicly addressed the footage on June 8, categorically denying her involvement. She pointed out clear physical discrepancies, noting that she possesses a distinctive facial mole and a shoulder tattoo, both of which were completely absent on the individual in the recording. Priti Paswan Viral Video: Bhojpuri Dancer Breaks Silence on Viral '1 Minute 48 Second' Video, Issues Clarification.

Hetal Parmar Viral Video: The Threat of AI Deepfakes

Gujarati lifestyle influencer Hetal Parmar became the center of social media speculation in mid-March 2026 when a compromised clip began trending on WhatsApp and Telegram. Known for content focused on traditional Gujarati culture and family values, Parmar swiftly issued a statement via her Instagram account on March 14 to debunk the footage.

Parmar labeled the video an AI-generated deepfake engineered specifically to damage her standing and defame her community. On March 17, she appeared on a local digital talk show to emphasize that her face had been morphed onto another body. She confirmed she had consulted legal experts to track the original source of the upload under India's IT laws, which penalize the non-consensual distribution of explicit, morphed media. Is Hetal Parmar Viral Video Real or Fake? Gujarati Influencer Breaks Silence on ‘AI Deepfake’ Clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋⃟ᴠͥɪͣᴘ🇭 𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐋 🇵𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐑𝄟⃝ (@hetal_parmar_1_6_95)

Saniya Bharadwaj MMS Leak Row: A Call for Legal Redress

Himachal Pradesh-based influencer Saniya Bharadwaj spoke out on June 16, 2026, regarding an intimate video controversy linked to an incident in Dharamshala. Utilizing her Instagram handle, Bharadwaj confirmed the personal fallout of the breach, including a lack of support from certain friends and extended family members.

Rather than remaining silent, Bharadwaj urged female victims of online harassment and leaked media to place their trust in the legal system. She expressed a firm determination to work with law enforcement to identify the primary perpetrator behind the leak, emphasizing that holding uploaders legally accountable is critical to curbing digital voyeurism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANU🍂 (@__.sa.niyaaaa.__)

Viral Sofik SK Video: Breach of Trust and Extortion

Unlike cases involving AI manipulation, the controversy surrounding Bengali content creator Sofik SK stemmed from a direct breach of privacy. In late 2025, a private 15-minute video featuring Sofik and his girlfriend, Dustu Sonali, was leaked online and quickly trended across rural entertainment forums.

Sofik, a prominent face of the digital platform Palli Gram TV, posted an apology and clarification on Instagram. He revealed that the video was over a year old and had been stolen from a mobile device by a close friend who knew their passcodes. According to Sofik, the individual attempted to blackmail the couple and subsequently published the footage online when they cut ties with him. Sofik SK MMS: Bengali Social Media Influencer’s Private Video With His Girlfriend Goes Viral - Here’s What Happened.

Payal Gaming MMS Video Case: Swift Police Action and Suspect Arrest

The high-profile case of esports creator and prominent YouTuber Payal Dhare, known online as Payal Gaming, serves as a significant template for legal recourse against deepfakes. In mid-December 2025, a grainy 19-minute video falsely claiming to be an explicit leak of the streamer was widely disseminated.

Dhare immediately filed a formal complaint with the Maharashtra Cyber Police. Advanced forensic analysis quickly established that the footage was a deepfake utilizing AI toolsets to superimpose her face onto another individual's body.

By January 2026, the Maharashtra Cyber Department successfully traced the digital footprints of the perpetrators, leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for uploading the fabricated clip. The individual faces charges under the Information Technology (IT) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging the modesty of a woman and defamation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Dhare (@payalgamingg)

Legal Implications of Circulating Non-Consensual Media

Indian law contains rigid provisions designed to address cyber harassment, deepfakes, and the unauthorized distribution of intimate media. Law enforcement agencies continue to warn internet users that forwarding, hosting, or requesting links to leaked or explicit content constitutes a punishable offense.

Offense Governing Legislation Maximum Penalty (First Offence) Publishing/Transmitting Obscene Material IT Act, Section 67A Up to 5 years imprisonment and ₹10 Lakh fine Morphing / Identity Theft via Deepfakes IT Act, Section 66D Up to 3 years imprisonment Non-Consensual Filming / Voyeurism BNS, Section 77 Up to 3 years imprisonment

Cybersecurity cells advise victims to report incidents immediately to local cyber crime units or via the official National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal rather than engaging directly with extortionists or unverified online links.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).