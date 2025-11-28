Social media has been buzzing with a name for the past few weeks. Bengali influencer Sofik SK and his girlfriend Doostu Sonali have gone viral ever since their MMS video surfaced online. The clip has spread across multiple social media platforms, sparking discussions about privacy breaches and rising digital threats. The 15-minute private video has been circulating online, with the search term “Sofik Viral Video” trending widely. Uppal Farm Girl MMS Leaked Viral Video: Young Woman Alleges Fiancé Blackmailed Her With Intimate Clip Leak, Police Respond to MMS Scandal (Watch).

Bengali Influencer Sofik SK’s Private Video With Girlfriend Goes Viral

Sofif SK, a social media creator from Bengal, is facing intense scrutiny after a private video of him with his girlfriend landed on social media. An explicit video purportedly depicting Sofik in an initimate encounter with his girlfriend, Dustu Sonali, surfaced online. According to a report in One India, the 15-16-minute-long private video spread like wildfire across multiple platforms. However, the authenticity of the viral video is yet to be verified.

Sofik SK’s Apology After MMS Scandal

Following the MMS leak, Sofik SK gained a significant number of followers on Instagram, with his current follower count crossing 500k. In one of his Instagram posts, he clarified the MMS scandal and apologised to his fans. In the apology video, Sofik appeared on camera and said in Bengali, "The video is over a year old and I am a changed man now. I focus only on my work. Some friends couldn't handle my progress, which is why they posted the video online."

How Did the Video Leak Online?

In the same video, Sofik shared details about how the video leaked online. He said, "Even I don't have this video. My girlfriend had it. We trusted a friend with our phones, who knew our passwords. He took the video and blackmailed us. When I stopped contact, he posted it online. I considered him like my brother, but he brroke my trust." ‘Ghol Bana Ke Pilau’: Female Teacher Slaps Students Over Poor Academic Performance in UP’s Jaunpur, Video Goes Viral.

Who is Sofik SK?

Sofik SK is a popular social media influencer from Bengal. He is also a leading face of Palli Gram TV, a Bengali digital platform that broadcasts rural-style entertainment programs. He rose to fame with comic skits and short dramas. Despite Sofik’s name being dragged into the controversy, he continues to gain more followers on Instagram. He also regularly uploads posts on his profile, keeping his fans engaged.

