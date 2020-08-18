Chandigarh, August 18: A disturbing video of a dog being run over by car has emerged from Punjab. In the video, which was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Maneka Gandhi, a dog breeder is seen placing a dog in front of his car and running it over. The dog is seen yelping out of excruciating pain in the video clip. The man, identified as Gurinder Singh, was booked after the video went viral on social media platforms. Mohali Man Kills Puppy Using Iron Pipe After Spreading Rumour That It Was Rabid.

In a series of tweets, Maneka Gandhi shared the disturbing video calling out animal cruelty. She said Gurinder Singh is a dog breeder and sells dogs for fights. "This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain," she said, sharing the video. She also shared another video of a place where Gurinder Singh allegedly caged several dogs. Maneka Gandhi Sends Car to Rescue Injured Monkey Lying on Roadside in Central Delhi.

Punjab Man Places Dog In Front of Car, Runs It Over:

This is Gurinder Singh s/o Harbans Singh, village Dandupur, Kapurthala in Punjab. He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain. pic.twitter.com/lIvBpzXOhp — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) August 18, 2020

Based on a complaint of a representative of the People for Animals, a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered against Singh, who is absconding. The case has been registered at Talwandi Chaudhrian police station in Kapurthala. "We have registered a case in this regard," Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jaspreet Singh Sidhu told PTI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).