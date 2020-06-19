Mohali Man Kills Puppy Using Iron Pipe After Spreading Rumour That It Was Rabid

Mohali, June 19: A man was booked in Punjab's Mohali after he allegedly killed a six-month-old puppy with an iron pipe. The accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh, had first spread the rumour that the dog was rabid and then killed it. Gurpreet Singh was charged under various of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sohana police station following a complaint by a local, Harpartap Singh. Mumbai Beastiality Case: Male Stray Dog Gangraped by Four Inebriated Men in Malad’s Malwani.

According to the complaint, accused Gurpreet Singh, who collects garbage in Harpartap Singh's locality, found the puppy and spread the rumour that it was rabid. "After spreading the rumour, the accused took an iron pipe and hit the puppy in the head and killed it. After killing it, the accused took the carcass in his cart to bury it," Harpartap alleged in his complaint, according to The Indian Express. Pet Dog Saves Girl From Getting Raped In Sagar District of Madhya Pradesh; Accused Arrested By Police.

Following the complaint, police booked Gurpreet under sections 428 (whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal or animals of the value of ten rupees), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).