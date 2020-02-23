Rare Rainbow Snake Spotted at Florida’s Ocala National Forest First Time in 50 Years (See Pictures)

Rare Rainbow Snake (Photo Credits: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Facebook)

A rare rainbow snake was spotted at Ocala National Forest located in the north of Orlando. The FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute took to Facebook saying that a hiker in Florida found the four-foot-long colourful snake while hiking in the national forest. According to experts, the rainbow snake has not been in the area for more than 50 years. Rare Two-Headed Snake 'Double Dave', found in New Jersey Forest (Watch Video)

The FWC says rainbow snakes are highly-aquatic and spent most of their life hidden amongst aquatic vegetation. They are rarely seen and if spotted are usually seen near bodies of water. The Florida Museum of Natural History confirmed to the institute that this sighting was their first record of the species in Marion County since 1969. FWC in the Facebook post further says, "Burrowing near creeks, lakes, marshes, and tidal mudflats, rainbow snakes specialize in eating eels, earning the nickname 'eel moccasin'."

Rare Rainbow Snake Spotted at Ocala National Forest First Tim in 50 Years:

The institute said, "Our biologists speculate the recent drawdown of Rodman Reservoir had this rainbow snake on the move. Rainbow snakes are highly-aquatic, spending most of their life hidden amongst aquatic vegetation; seldom seen, even by herpetologists, due to their cryptic habits." The snake which is also nicknamed as 'eel moccasin' slithered away into the forest after a change in water levels in the Rodman Reservoir. According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, the average adult rainbow snake is around three feet six inches long, with the record set at 5 feet 6 inches.