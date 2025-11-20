Did It Rain Snakes in Kedarnath? Fact Check Debunks Old Video Going Viral With Fake Claim

Kedarnath, November 20: Did it rain snakes in Kedarnath? A video circulating widely on social media claims to show snakes slithering on roadsides in the Uttarakhand town, with authorities attempting to control them. Several users on X, including "@aditi9870," shared the footage with captions like "Incredible India: A Rare Gathering of Snakes Spotted in Kedarnath," and the post has amassed over 2.5 lakh views. The video has been interpreted by many as an unusual natural phenomenon in the region.

Viral X Post Claims to Show 'Rain of Snakes' in Kedarnath

Gathering of Snakes in Kedarnath, Claims X Post (Photo Credits: X/ @aditi9870)

The viral clip shows numerous snake-like creatures moving across a road while personnel try to contain them, giving the impression of a "rain of snakes." Social media users have been spreading it with claims that it is a rare and alarming event in Kedarnath, sparking curiosity and concern. The clip is being widely shared as evidence of strange occurrences in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand. Did India’s Tejas Fighter Jet Suffer Oil Leakage at Dubai Airshow? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claims As Fake.

Fact Check: "Rain of Snakes" in Kedarnath Is Fake

Several fact-check investigations, however, reveal that the claim is fake and the video is unrelated to India. Upon closer inspection, the language seen in the video is not Indian but Mandarin, indicating it is from China. The clip actually shows a truck carrying eels that overturned, not snakes falling from the sky. Searches using key frames on Google Lens and YouTube led to multiple uploads of the same footage in 2023, including on channels like Na Kray Cveta and Facebook accounts, where the creatures are identified as eels. Did CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Really Claim NDA Won Bihar Because of ‘Trishul’ Exercises and Call for ‘Dharam Yudh’ To Remove Muslims and Non-Hindus From Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Video.

No credible Indian media outlets reported any such incident in Kedarnath, confirming that the claim is false. The viral narrative misrepresents the footage to suggest it is from India, while the background, language, and prior uploads clearly indicate that the video is old and originates elsewhere. Background signage and language in the video clearly indicate it is from China, making the viral claims of a "rain of snakes" in Kedarnath entirely fake.

Fact check

