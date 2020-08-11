The most awaited news of the year is here as Russia has announced the world's first COVID-19 vaccine. Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement this afternoon, mentioning that his daughter has been administered with the vaccine dose. A beam of hope in the current situation has made everyone happy on social media. Soon after the news came up, #CoronavirusVaccnine, #Russia, #Putin, #RussianVaccine are all among the top trends and people are expressing happiness with funny memes and jokes. When Will COVID-19 Pandemic End? What’s the Status of Coronavirus Vaccine and Drug? Here Are All FAQs Answered!

There were reports about Russia making the big announcement on August 12 and it the latest news of vaccine by Gamaleya Research Institute brings in hope. Nowadays, making memes and jokes has been the instant reaction to almost everything that happens, be it good or bad. With so many new meme templates coming in, we have seen memes on everything like lockdown extensions, work from home, and the year of 2020 in entirety. Everyone had been eagerly waiting for the coronavirus vaccine updates and now that it is finally here, people are expressing their joy with memes and jokes.

Check Latest Memes and Jokes on Coronavirus Vaccine News:

Time to Celebrate

How it Feels

Every Country Right Now

Humko Chahiye

Relief!

Hum First!

Russia be like : #CoronavirusVaccine pic.twitter.com/IjsbZbXRdw — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) August 11, 2020

Whole World Right Now

#CoronavirusVaccine Putin announced that Russia approved a COVID-19 vaccine — and gave it to his daughter — despite serious concerns over its safety. Le Whole world to Putin-: pic.twitter.com/1jG3zNq6Km — NV⚡😎 (@menve_s) August 11, 2020

Oops!

#Russia Made first #CoronavirusVaccine Students who were not studying thinking that exams will be cancelled pic.twitter.com/sr01SxxV5V — KitKat (@_priyanshiiii__) August 11, 2020

There is a joyous celebration on social media to know that there is finally a cure to the deadly virus which has affected millions and claimed lives of more than 7 lakh people. Russia had recently revealed plans to register a COVID-19 vaccine on August 12. The vaccine has been jointly developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry.

