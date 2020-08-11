Moscow, August 11: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday stated that Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine, as reported by news agency AFP. Apart from this, Putin even stated that one of his daughters has been inoculated with the new Russian coronavirus vaccine. It is the world's first COVID-19 vaccine to be developed by any other country.

Announcing about the successful development of COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian President said during a televised video conference call with government ministers, as quoted by NDTV, "This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered." Adding more, he said, "One of my daughters had this vaccine. I think in this sense she took part in the experiment." COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia Plans to Register First Coronavirus Vaccine on August 12.

It is to be known that President Vladimir Putin has two daughters -- Mariya Putina and Yekaterina Putina. Though it has not been made public which of Putin's daughter has been inoculated with the new Russian coronavirus vaccine. Earlier, Russia's Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev had recently revealed plans to register a COVID-19 vaccine on August 12, Sputnik news agency reported. The vaccine has been jointly developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry.

Here's the AFP tweet:

#BREAKING Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin pic.twitter.com/s33LTMO0j0 — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 11, 2020

#BREAKING Putin says daughter inoculated with new Russian coronavirus vaccine pic.twitter.com/tGA9E81BmU — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 11, 2020

On August 3, a "final medical examination" of participants in clinical trials of the vaccine took place at the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital, the Russian Defence Ministry earlier said in a statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).