Riyadh, March 26: A series of viral videos from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations show people using the distinctive buzzing sound of the Shahed-136 drone to prank friends and family, prompting brief panic before the situation turns into laughter. The videos, widely circulated on social media platforms such as Instagram and X, have gained traction amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The videos typically feature a low, moped-like humming noise played from a mobile phone, causing those nearby to react as if a drone is overhead. In many cases, individuals rush out of homes in alarm before realising it is a staged prank. Scroll down to watch one such Saudi Arabia 'Drone Prank' video. US-Iran Conflict: Donald Trump Tells Advisors He Wants Iran Conflict to End in Coming Weeks, Says Report.

Saudi Arabia ‘Drone Prank’ Viral Video

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Saudi Arabian citizens are using Iranian Sahed drone audio to prank each other. pic.twitter.com/cLKo1tXbNM — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 26, 2026

The trend has quickly expanded, with numerous videos appearing online under captions referring to “drone prank wars.” While the clips have drawn attention for their humour, the authenticity of some videos remains unverified. The recurring format highlights how a sound associated with conflict has been repurposed into viral content, reflecting the influence of global events on online culture.

The sound used in these pranks is linked to the Shahed-136 drone, which has become widely recognised in recent conflicts, particularly during the Russia-Ukraine War. Civilians in affected areas have often described its persistent buzz as similar to that of a moped. This auditory association has since entered public consciousness beyond conflict zones, including in parts of the Gulf, where it is now being used in a markedly different context. Middle East Conflict: Iran Threatens Energy Assets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE After Attack on Its Gas Facilities.

The trend has emerged against the backdrop of evolving tensions in West Asia. Saudi Arabia has recently indicated a firmer stance toward Iran, amid concerns over regional security and the growing role of drone warfare. At the same time, remarks by Donald Trump have highlighted the strategic importance of Gulf allies in countering Iranian influence, contributing to ongoing discussions about geopolitical alignments in the region.

While the videos are widely shared for entertainment, they also reflect how people respond to uncertainty and security concerns. Turning a sound associated with conflict into a prank underscores the interplay between anxiety and humour in digital spaces.

Even as the trend continues to circulate online, the underlying context remains serious, with the same sound serving as a reminder of ongoing tensions and the evolving nature of modern warfare in West Asia.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 09:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).