Who Is Monica Witt? FBI Offers USD 200,000 Reward for Former US Intelligence Agent Who Defected to Iran

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward of USD 200,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Monica Witt, a former US Air Force intelligence specialist and counterintelligence agent who allegedly defected to Iran and betrayed classified national defence information to the Iranian government.

Who Is Monica Witt?

Monica Witt is a former US service member and counterintelligence agent who served as an active-duty US Air Force intelligence specialist and later as a special agent for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations between 1997 and 2008. She subsequently worked as a US government contractor until 2010. FBI Director Kash Patel Denies Drinking Allegations at Senate Hearing.

Her roles gave her access to secret and top secret information related to foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations, including the identities of undercover US Intelligence Community personnel, making her defection one of the most significant alleged betrayals in recent American intelligence history.

What Did Monica Witt Do?

According to the FBI, Witt allegedly defected to Iran in 2013 and provided sensitive and classified US national defence information to the Iranian government. Her actions are alleged to have benefited the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is involved in intelligence collection, unconventional warfare and support for militant groups targeting US interests. Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang Charged by FBI for Allegedly Acting As Illegal Agent of China in Federal Case.

She was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia in February 2019 on charges including transmitting national defence information to the Iranian government. Despite the indictment, she remains at large.

According to the indictment, Witt's actions allegedly put American personnel and their families stationed abroad at risk. She also allegedly conducted research on behalf of Iran to help target her former US government colleagues.

What the FBI Said

"Monica Witt allegedly betrayed her oath to the Constitution more than a decade ago by defecting to Iran and providing the Iranian regime National Defense Information and likely continues to support their nefarious activities," said Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office's Counterintelligence and Cyber Division.

"The FBI has not forgotten and believes that during this critical moment in Iran's history, there is someone who knows something about her whereabouts. The FBI wants to hear from you so you can help us apprehend Witt and bring her to justice," he added.

How to Share Information With the FBI

The FBI has urged anyone with information about Witt's whereabouts to contact the agency through any of the following:

Call 1-800-CALL-FBI

Visit the nearest FBI office

Contact an American Embassy or Consulate

Submit a tip through the FBI's official website

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).