Sex educator and storyteller Seema Anand has shared a powerful video on Instagram after discovering that her images were digitally altered using artificial intelligence and circulated online. Anand confirmed that FIRs have been filed in connection with the incident but said the emotional impact continues to affect her. Intimacy, Tradition and Kama Sutra: Why Are Seema Anand and Shubhankar Mishra Podcast Videos Going Viral.

Seema Anand Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Anand (@seemaanandstorytelling)

Seema Anand on AI-Edited Nude Image

“Last week, some of my nude photos were altered by AI and put on social media. And yes, FIRs have been filed, but still, thinking about a few, I still feel physically sick,” she said in the video. The incident has sparked conversations around online safety, misuse of AI tools and the growing problem of digital harassment. Anand spoke openly about the distress caused by the altered images and the comments that followed. She also addressed how some people tried to downplay certain edited images.

Seema Anand Slams AI Misuse

“But today, I actually want to talk about the ones where I was told that, this one is not that bad, Ms. Seema. Here, as you can see, our faces have been swapped,” she explained. Questioning the mindset behind such actions, she added, “What's wrong with this? This is the rapist psychology… If you wear clothes like this, this is an invitation, right? It's the girls' fault… This is the rape justification.” Expressing her personal pain, Anand said, “I am 63 years old… Do you want my nudes to jerk off? Yuck!... I cannot tell you how violated I feel. And this problem will keep on increasing till society doesn't stop justifying this.” Along with the video, Anand wrote in her caption, “While the internet fights over re edited videos made to misquote people for rage bait, for a few extra views, the real problems continue….” Her post drew widespread attention, with many users expressing support and calling for stronger action against misuse of AI-generated content. Who Is Seema Anand? All About British-Indian S*x Educator and Author of 'The Arts of Seduction' As Her Interview With Shubhankar Mishra Goes Viral.

About Seema Anand

Seema Anand is a London-based professional storyteller and educator known for her work on ancient mythologies, including teachings related to the Kama Sutra. Over the years, she has built a strong digital presence, with her social media following recently crossing one million. Now 63, Anand continues to use her platform to speak about social issues, education, and responsible use of technology. Her recent statement has added urgency to discussions around digital consent, online abuse and accountability in the age of AI.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Seema Anand's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).