A recent podcast episode bringing together a former mainstream news anchor and a renowned intimacy expert has sparked intense debate across Indian social media platforms in early January 2026. The videos from the latest episodes of "Unplugged with Shubhankar Mishra", featuring mythologist and author Seema Anand, have gone viral for their frank and detailed exploration of subjects often considered taboo in conservative circles, including sexual pleasure, seduction techniques, and the teachings of the Kama Sutra.

Why is The Podcast "Unplugged with Shubhankar Mishra" featuring Seema Anand going Viral?

An Unexpected Pairing: The primary driver of initial curiosity was the contrasting profiles of the host and guest. Shubhankar Mishra is a prominent figure in Hindi journalism, known for his work with major news networks (Zee News, Aaj Tak) covering politics and current affairs. His established audience is largely accustomed to conventional, serious news formats.

Conversely, Seema Anand is a respected authority on Eastern mythology and ancient Indian texts related to intimacy. She is known for her ability to discuss complex subjects regarding sex and relationships with elegance and historical context, aiming to destigmatise these topics.

For many of Mishra's followers, seeing a journalist typically associated with hard news hosting a deep-dive discussion on the technicalities of seduction and intimacy created an immediate "shock factor" that prompted clicks.

Breaking Taboos: The Core Areas of Discussion: The hour-long conversation moved significantly beyond surface-level allusions to romance. Anand provided specific, historically grounded insights into areas rarely discussed openly in the Indian media. Key topics included:

The Nuances of Pleasure: Anand offered detailed explanations regarding female pleasure and the importance of understanding intimacy beyond a procreative act, referencing ancient wisdom.

Specific Techniques: A segment detailing specific "tips for the best kiss" and the art of seduction became a focal point of the discussion.

Modern Relationship Dynamics: The duo debated evolving societal norms, discussing the acceptability of pre-marital sex, the psychology behind age-gap relationships (such as younger men being attracted to older women), and the concept of having multiple partners versus monogamy.

The directness of the conversation, framed by Anand through the lens of cultural heritage rather than modern crudeness, was a defining feature of the episode.

Drivers of Virality: Short Clips and Polarised Reactions

While the full episode has garnered significant viewership, its explosive growth across platforms like Instagram and YouTube is largely attributable to short-form video content.

Sixty-second clips featuring the most provocative segments, particularly those offering specific advice on physical intimacy, have been edited for maximum engagement on Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. The podcast team and fan accounts have clipped provocative 60-second segments (e.g., "Secret Tips for the Best Kiss" or "Is Group Sex Good or Bad?"). These bite-sized clips are algorithm-friendly and are flooding Instagram and YouTube Shorts, drawing in viewers who wouldn't watch the full hour-long interview, pushing the content outside its usual demographic. Here are a few videos from the official channel.

Discussion on Fantasies and Perfect Kiss

Why Young Boys are Attracted to Older Women

Sex Before Marriage

The reaction to these clips has been sharply divided, fueling further engagement through comments and shares. A significant portion of the online audience has praised the episode for providing necessary, mature sex education that is often lacking in public discourse, applauding the dignified approach to sensitive subjects.

Conversely, a segment of traditionalist viewers has expressed outrage, labelling the content as "vulgar" or inappropriate for family audiences. This group has specifically criticised Mishra for leveraging his journalistic platform for what they view as sensationalist content.

Ultimately, the viral nature of the discussion highlights an ongoing cultural friction between traditional sensibilities and an increasing digital appetite for open, frank conversations regarding intimacy in modern India.

