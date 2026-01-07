Mumbai, January 7: Who is Seema Anand? The question comes as her podcast with Shubhankar Mishra is going viral on social media. Seema Anand is a prominent British-Indian s*x educator, mythologist, and author who has gained international recognition for her work in destigmatising conversations around intimacy, pleasure, and ancient Indian erotica. Known for her distinctive "storytelling" approach, Seema Anand uses ancient texts like the Kamasutra to empower people - particularly women - to reclaim their narratives on s*xuality.

She was born in India but is based in London, United Kingdom. She holds a PhD in Narratology (the study of narratives). The s*x educator is an expert on Eastern Erotology, Tantric philosophy, and ancient Indian literature (including the Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita). Seema Anand is a significant digital influencer with over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, where she often addresses taboo topics with a blend of academic insight and conversational warmth. Intimacy, Tradition and Kama Sutra: Why Are Seema Anand and Shubhankar Mishra Podcast Videos Going Viral.

Key Works and Philosophy of Seema Anand

Seema Anand’s work is centered on the idea that "the stories we tell define our identities." She argues that traditional narratives often treat a woman’s body as someone else’s property, and she seeks to change that through education.

The Arts of Seduction (2017): Her first major book is a guide to 21st-century intimacy based on ancient Indian wisdom. She critiques the modern focus on "instant gratification" and advocates for a return to the poetic, nuanced exploration of pleasure found in historical texts.

Speak Easy: A Field Guide to Love, Longing and Intimacy (2025): Her latest book addresses modern relationship complexities like situationships, polyamory, and digital dating, using real letters from her followers to provide non-judgmental guidance.

The "Power of No": A core part of her teaching is the importance of consent and the ability to say "No" without guilt. She describes owning one’s pleasure as a basic human right and a form of empowerment.

Watch Seema Anand's Podcast With Shubhankar Mishra Here

Recently, Seema Anand made headlines following a podcast interview where she discussed the boundaries of her work and the challenges of being a "mature woman" in the s*x education space. She shared a viral anecdote about a 15-year-old boy who had inappropriately approached her, using the incident to highlight the critical need for better, emotion-centred s*x education for the younger generation

