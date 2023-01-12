In a horrifying sex game gone wrong, a woman named Taylor Schabusiness is charged with killing Shad Thyrion, her lover, dismembering him, and scattering the pieces all around the house. Specifically, put his decapitated penis and head in a bucket. At her trial, Taylor Schabusiness is expected to enter a not-guilty plea on the grounds of insanity for the alleged crimes of decapitating her partner during a sex game and stuffing his severed head and penis into a bucket. US Shocker: Elderly Man Shot Dead by Accomplice of Woman Whom He Met for Sex, Two Accused Arrested.

According to online documents, the trial for 25-year-old Taylor Denise Schabusiness will start on March 6, 2023. For allegedly killing Shad Thyrion, 25, in February 2022, Schabusiness is accused of first-degree deliberate homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. Schabusiness's attorneys assert that their client does not comprehend the allegations against her and is not mentally fit to face trial in March. US Shocker: Man Kills Teenager With Drugs For Sex, Later Dumps Her Body in Florida.

Schabusiness had taken off an electronic tag she had been required to wear after being convicted of a separate offence just before Thyrion died. Schabusiness' arrest had been warranted for breaking the terms of her release, but before she could be taken into custody, Thyrion's mother discovered his head in a bucket at her residence on Stony Brook Lane in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Along with additional body parts scattered throughout the house, the officers who responded also discovered a "male organ" in the bucket. After searching Schabusiness's van, the police discovered a frying kettle with human remains inside.

She admitted to consuming methamphetamine with Thyrion before they went to his mother's house for a bondage sex game, according to the police. Prosecutors claim that after sexually abusing him, she dissected his body and dispersed its components about the house and into a car.

Green Bay Police Officer Alex Wanish later said that he had "observed the plastic bucket on the floor...[with] a shower/beach towel over the bucket". A human head was discovered inside the bucket.' According to Schabusiness, she told Green Bay police that she had sex with Thyrion's dead body after he passed away for a while “because she enjoyed it”..

