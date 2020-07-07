Captain Vikram Batra died fighting Pakistani intruders at the Indian border during the Kargil war on July 7, 1999. On the martyr's 21st death anniversary, people have taken to Twitter remembering the courage and might of the Indian soldier. People are paying tributes to the later Indian soldier on his 21st Martyrdom Day. Shaheed Captain Batra was posthumously honoured with Paramveer Chakra, India's highest military award. Today, Twitterati are remembering Captain Vikram Batra for the ultimate sacrifice he made for his nation. Many are sharing the captain's photos on Twitter with the hashtag #vikrambatra. Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra 21st Death Anniversary: Remembering the 1999 Kargil War Hero.

Vikram Batra was born on September 9, 1974, in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh and joined the military on December 6, 1997, with the 13th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of Indian Army. The Captain was posted in Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh when he was summoned to join the troops in Dras sector of Jammu and Kashmir as Kargil war began in the valley. Captain Vikram Batra is known for portraying bravery during tough times and leading the troops.

Twitterati Pay Tributes to Captain Vikram Batra:

Remembering Vikram Batra!

Paying Tributes to His Bravery!

Indeed!

An Inspiration!

Vikram Batra's Twin Brother Vishal Batra:

The Brave Captain:

Captain Batra reached Dras on June 6 and was kept on the reserve for the second battalion of Rajputana Rifles by the 56 Mountain Brigade. The second battalion of Rajputana Rifles was tasked to recapture the Tololing mountain ridge from Pakistani intruders. It is a known fact that the fight for Tiger Hill was the fiercest battle in the Kargil war. On June 20, Captain Batra led his team in the fight for control of the Peak 5140. After gaining it,  on July 7, Batra started the mission to reclaim Point 4875 in Mushkoh Valley. However, in the process, Captain Batra was hit by a bullet immediately killing him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).