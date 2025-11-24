Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day is one of the Martyrs Day observances that is commemorated in India. Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day marks the death anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was executed by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The observance is marked with the intention of raising awareness about the life and works of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and offering prayers for the noted Sikh Guru.

As we celebrate Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day and more.

When Is Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2025?

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2025 will be marked on November 24. The annual commemoration marks the death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, who was martyred on November 24, 1674. Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed on the orders of Aurangzeb, the sixth Mughal emperor, in Delhi, India. The place of execution and the place of cremation of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji can be visited at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib respectively.

Significance of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day

While there are various different Martyrs Day that are celebrated across India, each holds a different type of significance. The observance of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom is believed to help hold on to the different works and teachings of the Sikh leader. Guru Tegh Bahadur composed 116 hymns in 15 ragas (musical measures), and these were included in the Guru Granth Sahib (pages 219–1427) by his son, Guru Gobind Singh.these hymns are revisited on the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day.

It is also common practice to visit the gurudwara, organise langar for the community and observe a moment of silence in his honour. The observance is also marked as a public holiday in some parts of the country. Guru Tegh Bahadur is remembered for giving up his life to protect the freedom of the oppressed to practice their own religion. We hope that this Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day you hold on to these teachings and remember the mighty Sikh Guru.

