Shaheed Udham Singh’s Martyrdom Day is an annual event that is observed every year on July 31. This annual event aims to honour the legacy and sacrifice of Udham Singh, one of India’s greatest freedom fighters. Shaheed Udham Singh is best known for the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He was martyred on July 31, 1940, and since then the day is observed as Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh. Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh 2025 falls on Thursday, July 31. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

Shaheed Udham Singh’s Martyrdom Day 2025 Date

Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh 2025 falls on Thursday, July 31.

Shaheed Udham Singh and Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Brief History

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919, deeply impacted Udham Singh, who witnessed the tragedy as a young man. On March 13, 1940, he shot and killed Michael O'Dwyer in London, considering him responsible for the massacre. Following this, Udham Singh was arrested immediately. He was convicted of murder and hanged on July 31, 1940, in Pentonville Prison, London. His remains were repatriated to India in 1974 and cremated in Punjab with full honours. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Facts You Should Know About The Amritsar Tragedy.

Shaheed Udham Singh’s Martyrdom Day Significance

Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh is an important event in India as the day remembers Udham Singh as a symbol of courage. Singh was a popular Indian revolutionary belonging to the Ghadar Party and the HSRA and was an important figure of the Indian independence movement. He is also referred to as Shaheed-i-Azam Sardar Udham Singh. A district named Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand was named after him as a homage by the Mayawati government in October 1995.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).