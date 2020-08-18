It is beautiful when talent is appreciated, especially when it comes to children. They get immense confidence when adults appreciate their work. However, in this recent case, a six-year-old boy Abhishek Kichu was beyond happy when he received a gift from none other than famous Malayalam actor and instrumentalist Jayaram. Abhishek Kichu, recently won the hearts of music lovers on social media when his video playing the drums with wooden sticks and marble went viral. He was playing a song from the movie Manichitrathazhu. India's Got Talent! TikTok Dancer From Humble Background Stuns Everyone With His Killer Moves! (Watch Video).

Jayaram loved the Kitchu's talent and decided to gift him a drum set. Kitchu is the eldest son of Karuthottil Sumesh and Srividya, a construction worker from BP Angadiparassery, Tirur, Malappuram. Jayaram saw the viral video on social media and then director Vijeesh Mani went to Kitchu's house with Jayaram's gift. Vijeesh Mani is the director of the movie Namo starring Jayaram and he was accompanied by Babu Guruvayoor and Muneer Kainikkara.

Abhishek, the little happy boy hails from Parassery, Malappuram. Before Jayaram, actor Unni Mukundan had presented a drum kit to Abhishek. Unni Fans Association officials brought the drums to Abhishek's house in Malappuram.

Check Out The Viral Video of Kitchu Playing Drums:

Here's the conclusion if you enjoyed the first part. What a talented lil boy!Hours and hours of practice can't replace what's inborn. He's a natural! pic.twitter.com/adbf0BCjbP — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) August 17, 2020

Jayaram Subramaniam is popularly known as Jayaram. He is an Indian actor who has appeared in Malayalam, Tamil films and a few Telugu films. He is also a chenda percussionist (a cylindrical percussion instrument used widely in the state of Kerala, Tulu Nadu of Karnataka and Tamil), mimicry artist, and occasional playback singer.

