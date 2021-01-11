Sky is the limit! It is a historic moment for the country and the world. Air India’s longest direct route flight with the all-women pilot team landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from San Francisco, flying over the North Pole and covering a distance of about 16,000 kilometres. It took almost 17 hours for the team to reach Bengaluru. The women have scripted history with their outstanding achievement. As they successfully made their landing, people have taken to Twitter to congratulate the team. Women empowering quotes, messages, pictures of the all-women pilot team and more are all surfaced on the microblogging platform. Netizens cannot contain their excitement, and neither can we!

“Today, we created world history by not only flying over the North Pole but also by having all women pilots who successfully did it. We are extremely happy and proud to be part of it. This route has saved 10 tonnes of fuel,” Captain Zoya Aggarwal, who was commanding the flight was quoted in reports. She was joined by Captain Thanmai Papagari, Captain Akansha Sonaware and Captain Shivani Manhas. They have completed a landmark journey, and Air India took to its Twitter page sharing pictures of the celebratory and proud moment.

#FlyAI : Welcome Home Capt Zoya Agarwal, Capt Papagiri Thanmei, Capt Akanksha & Capt Shivani after completing a landmark journey with touchdown @BLRAirport. Kudos for making Air India proud. We also congratulate passengers of AI176 for being part of this historic moment. pic.twitter.com/UFUjvvG01h — Air India (@airindiain) January 10, 2021

Karnataka: With four women pilots, Air India's longest direct route flight landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from San Francisco, flying over the North Pole and covering a distance of about 16,000 kilometres. pic.twitter.com/KciYlqyDaC — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021

The all-women pilot team of Air India started their flights from San Francisco (SFO) and reached Bengaluru on January 11, covering the distance of about 16,000 kilometres. Their victory is celebrated by the country. It is a moment to cherish and celebrate the women professionals of Indian civil aviation for creating history.

Women lead the way. Air India all-women crew scripts history by landing LONGEST FLIGHT from us to Bengalure, flying over north pole. This is a world record.!! Congratulations to all women crew for making India Proud. 🇮🇳♥ pic.twitter.com/1GdeF94OFZ — Asjad II اسجد♛ (@iamasjadraza7) January 11, 2021

Congratulations 4-member all women pilot team of Air India @airindiain for operating longest direct flight from San Fransico to Bengaluru covering 16,000 kms. They also successfully handled challenge of flying over north pole. pic.twitter.com/3mNiQ46rYq — Rajendra Darda (@RajendrajDarda) January 11, 2021

From San Francisco to Bengaluru, over the North Pole: Four women pilots of Air India create history Bravo Bharatiya Stree Shakti. pic.twitter.com/5sgA6A3Py7 — ઠાકોર પાઠક - ठाकोर पाठक - Thaakor Pathak (@ThaakorPathak1) January 11, 2021

The Boeing 777-200LR, which will be used for this historic flight, has a seating capacity of 238, and currently stands wholly booked. Flying over the North Pole is extremely technical, and one needs skill and experience. They did it exceptionally well. Besides, Captain Zoya is also the youngest woman pilot to fly a Boeing-777 in 2013.

