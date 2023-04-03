In a horrifying incident, a college student from Jiangsu province was expelled after it was discovered that he had retouched photographs of female peers into XXX posts with the intent of posting them on porn forums with derogatory captions. The student, Zhao, whose illegal actions were discovered through investigation, will be expelled in accordance with Soochow institution rules, the institution said in a brief statement. What is ‘Deepfake Video?’ Know Everything About the Face Swap AI Technology, Will Fake News be Uncontrollable?

After a woman claiming to be the perpetrator's high school classmate and one of Zhao's victims posted a WeChat article on Friday, the case received a lot of notice on social media over the weekend. The article's unnamed author described the case in depth.

It claimed that in May of last year, a friend told her that rumours of a pornographic nature had been spread about her and that photos of her and another female classmate had been uploaded to a XXX porn website. The author came to the conclusion that given the structure of WeChat albums, it was probably one of their shared WeChat friends who downloaded the images, edited them, and uploaded them to the porn site.

That evening, the author contacted the police and started her own, six-month-long investigation to find the perpetrator. She learned that Zhao had 11 posts that involved roughly 10 female acquaintances, including the author and other classmates from high school and university, during the process.

Screenshots that were posted with the story revealed that the photos had undergone extensive editing and had offensive language and imagery in their captions. By purposefully posting more pictures and progressively limiting the number of friends who could view them, the author worked with some of the affected classmates to identify the perpetrator among their shared WeChat friends.

They were able to focus their investigation on Zhao at last. Zhao was immediately confronted by the author in early January after a 15-minute face-to-face conversation in which he admitted his involvement without apologizing, according to the article.

The police informed the author in March that Zhao would be given a 10-day detention for allegedly spreading pornographic material, but that the penalty would be implemented over the upcoming summer break. According to the author, this would have happened after his graduation if he hadn't been expelled, a claim that hasn't been well received by many internet commenters.

On Saturday afternoon, the author posted a follow-up article after deleting her initial piece, saying that she was "very thankful for so much concern" and hoped that "every girl and woman who experiences a sexual assault does not give up and gets justice in the end".

In addition, distorting a person's image by deliberately manipulating pictures and spreading obscene information, falls under the category of criminal insult, he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2023 10:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).