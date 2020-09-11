The pandemic has forced everyone to cover their mouth and nose at all times every time they step out. Wearing a mask is one of the top guidelines to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. But many people are still not taking it seriously and wear a mask in a way that covers their face only half. A woman at a park who took down her mask getting close to a swan was made to wear it by the bird. The swan pulled her facemask which was around her neck and it snapped back on her face. The force of the swan was so strong that the woman nearly lost her balance. Video of the swan making the woman wear her mask has been shared online and going viral. Photo of Woman Wearing Net Face Mask Goes Viral, IPS officer Pankaj Nain Compares it to 'Weak Password and Username'.

The location of where this took place is not known but it gives an important message-- to wear a mask at all times. It is just a two-second clip which shows the swan pulling the mask so hard it hits back on the woman's face. The woman was probably going too close to the bird when it pulled at her mask. It is barely a couple of seconds but has garnered 4 million views! People are sharing it with funny comments. The text on it reads, "Put on a mask, we told you." COVID-19 Class Rules 'Avoid Touching MEN, Follow WOMEN Instead' Go Viral, Know What The Acronyms Mean.

Check The Video Here:

Haha, isn't it funny! We can imagine the force of the swan as the woman nearly lost her balance with it. Check some funny reactions to it:

Animals Are Smarter

Wow the animals are more smart than some humans how about that — Camden Armella (@camden_armella) September 11, 2020

Want This Swan as Employee!

Where is this swan I'd like to hire it to work at my store and handle all the customers that won't wear a mask or wear it properly 😂 — 🧨ILivOT⁷BTS#1BBHOT100🎉 (@Ot7Liv) September 11, 2020

When You Don't Maintain a Distance

When you fail to maintain distance during corona...#StaySafe https://t.co/aLzdlN63ct — Ananya (@ananya_shukla10) September 11, 2020

That's How You Wear It!

WEAR YOUR DANG MASK WE WILL NOT REMIND YOU AGAIN https://t.co/gDjLS2ogQd — CAWWW (@pissed_eagle) September 11, 2020

Wear You Mask

Someone else wrote, "Even mother nature is tired of your bullshit." Another asked if we could deploy such swans who enforce mask rules, all over the country? Haha, that'd be interesting. But it is indeed worrying that people are not wearing their masks properly at public places, not realising the seriousness of it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).