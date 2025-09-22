Mumbai, September 21: Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during the September 22 trading session when the Indian stock market opens for business. Stocks of several companies, such as TCS (NSE: TCS), Wipro (NSE: WIPRO), Infosys (NSE: INFY), HCL Technologies (NSE: HCLTECH), Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), and Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (NSE: SWANDEF), according to CNBC TV18.

On September 19, Indian equity indices ended on a negative note with Nifty below 25,350. At close, the Sensex was down 387.73 points or 0.47% at 82,626.23, and the Nifty was down 96.55 points or 0.38% at 25,327.05. As traders and stock market enthusiasts look to buying and selling stocks, we bring you the list of stocks which are expected to be in focus during the September 22 trading session. PM Narendra Modi Stresses on Swadeshi, Says 'When Centre and State Governments Move Together, Dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ Will Be Fulfilled' (Watch Videos).

Stocks To Buy or Sell on Monday, September 22:

TCS (NSE: TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) recently entered into a partnership with NVIDIA to embed its accelerated computing capabilities into TCS’s AI-fueled retail solutions. The partnership is intended to assist global retailers in lowering costs, enhancing efficiency, and driving innovation through sophisticated features like computer vision and digital twins.

Wipro (NSE: WIPRO)

Wipro commemorated the 20th edition of its 'Spirit of Wipro Run' on September 21, engaging over 62,000 participants worldwide. The event, which included employees, their families, and partners, aimed at promoting community engagement and well-being. Locations such as Bengaluru saw significant turnouts, highlighting the firm's commitment to a shared purpose. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Continue Positive Momentum Ahead of Fed Rate Cut, Bank Stocks Jump.

Infosys (NSE: INFY)

On September 19, Infosys stock fell as much as 4.5% following reports that President Donald Trump expects to sign a proclamation requiring a USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications. The Infosys stock decline reflects investor concerns about the proposed H-1B visa fee's impact on the company's business model.

HCL Technologies (NSE: HCLTECH)

HCL Technologies' software arm, HCLSoftware, announced the India launch of HCL Unica+, an AI-first marketing technology (MarTech) platform designed for the Intelligence Economy.

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM)

Tech Mahindra has entered a strategic partnership with Shipsy, an AI-native transportation management platform recognised by Gartner, to advance AI-led innovation in the UK and European supply chain.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (NSE: SWANDEF)

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries signed an INR 4,250 crore agreement with the Gujarat Maritime Board to modernise shipyards and boost supply chains. SDHI also announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited (SMFCL) to jointly explore projects, including new builds, ship repairs and ancillary maritime infrastructure for support under the focused Equity Fund (MfEF).

Meanwhile, stocks of information technology (IT) companies are likely to see a knee-jerk reaction after US President Donald Trump imposed a higher US 100,000 fee for new H-1B visas as a one-time payment.

