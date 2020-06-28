Taipei, the capital of Taiwan held its annual LGBT Pride march on Sunday during COVID-19 pandemic. And with that, Taipei has become the only city in the world to celebrate Pride Month with a march. While Taiwan has been largely able to keep the rising cases of coronavirus under control, quite surprisingly hundreds of people attended the Pride march. Although Taipei attracts thousands for supporting of the LGBTQ march every year, concerns of coronavirus and rain stopped large crowds. Pride Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and Celebrations to Observe This Revolutionary Day, Marking the Start of LGBT Pride Month in June.

Taipei hosts one of Asia’s largest Pride parades every October. Taiwan is the only place in Asia where same-sex marriage is legal and is known to promote human rights, free speech and freedom of assembly. The government legalised gay marriage in May last year, following which reportedly more than 3,500 same-sex couples got married in Taiwan. Taiwan Celebrates Same-Sex Marriage! Watch Video of Gay and Lesbian Couples Happily Exchanging Marital Vows.

Pictures of Pride March Held in Taipei, Taiwan:

Taipei is hosting the world's only Pride parade today. Today's gathering is small, but spirited. pic.twitter.com/7KUWy54h3c — Chris Horton 何貴森 (@heguisen) June 28, 2020

New York was among the cities that cancelled gay pride parade this year so that the guidelines of social distancing are not broken. According to the organisers of Taipei march, more than 500 Pride events originally scheduled for June have been cancelled around the world due to the pandemic.

Taiwan Celebrates Pride!

A little more than two hundred people have arrived at the event, on a surprisingly windy afternoon in #Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/IIjxncscwX — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) June 28, 2020

Taiwan Celebrates 1 Year of Marriage Equality:

Taipei held an extra pride rally today, both to celebrate over a year of marriage equality, and to highlight how it's one of the only countries in the world that can publicly celebrate pride without fear of COVID-19. Reason #371947 I'm very grateful to be here. pic.twitter.com/3EhDEASv2n — Lev Nachman (@lnachman32) June 28, 2020

Rainbow Masks For Pride Supporters:

In order to follow the social-distancing orders in place in #Taiwan, the organizers gave out rainbow mask covers as the appropriate attire for the parade. pic.twitter.com/jFVOHLLILI — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) June 28, 2020

Watch The Video Below:

Hundreds gather in capital Taipei despite rain and pandemic restrictions for Taiwan's annual LGBT pride parade: (Reuters video) pic.twitter.com/rzagw3nHbv — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) June 28, 2020

Taiwan dropped restrictions as cases of coronavirus infection reduced significantly. Out of 23.7 million people, there have only been 447 confirmed cases, including seven deaths. The Pride march was held as life is slowly coming back to normalcy in Taiwan. The island has reported fewer than 450 cases of the coronavirus in total since the outbreak began. The government has eased regulations over the past month after registering no domestic transmission of the virus has been detected since early April. According to the organisers of the Taipei march, more than 500 Pride events originally scheduled for June have been cancelled around the world due to the pandemic.

