Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara Gets a ‘Kahi Door Jab’ Twist, Video of Man Matching Peppy Bollywood Song’s Lyrics to Classic Hindi Music is Funny and Skillful

Man sings Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Kahi Door Jab’ song in Salman Khan’s ‘Tan Tana Tan’ way (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The peppy Bollywood song Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara just got a new version and this is not what you are thinking. While the original song from the 1997 song 'Judwaa' got a remake in 2017, this one is beyond your expectations. A video going viral on Twitter shows a man singing Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara but if you do not pay close attention to the lyrics, you may miss it completely. In fact, if you think it is one of the classics by late musician Salil Chowdhury. Well, the fact is he is singing the upbeat Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara starring Salman Khan and Karishma Kapoor, but tunes are that of the song Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye Saanj from 1971 Hindi movie 'Anand' starring Anand Khanna. And Twitterati is of the opinion that the legendary musicians' tunes can add meaning to any song. Netizens are in high praises of the new version of the song and compliments are flooding in for the singer. Desi Uncle Lip Syncing Pankaj Udhas Song 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo' Using Microwave as Harmonium Depicts Every Alcoholic's Mood During Lockdown (Watch Funny Video)

Twitter user Vikrant share the video with the caption, "Must see video for today - Gazab ki Kalakari." The video has over 2,21,700 views and is being widely shared on different social media platforms.

Newest Remake of Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara:

Must see video for today - Gazab ki Kalakari 😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/3z0BvLy3VW — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) May 15, 2020

As the video went viral, lyricist Manoj Muntashir shared it saying, "This is the power of great tune by legendary #SalilChaudhary, even #TanTanTaara gets a meaning, sounds heartfelt."

Here is The Tweet:

This is the power of great tune by legendary #SalilChaudhary, even #TanTanTaara gets a meaning, sounds heartfelt. https://t.co/o1E3r5tBc9 — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) May 15, 2020

Here is The Full Video of Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara:

Judwaa is a 1997 Bollywood movie which was remade as Judwaa 2 in 2017. Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara, a highlight of the movie got was remade bringing back memories of the old one.

Original Version of Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara:

Remake of Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara:

Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye Saanj in Anand:

As praises poured in, Twitterati said that people are experimenting with various things during the lockdown helping them bring out their talent. And we have to say that this version of the peppy Bollywood song has indeed left us surprised.