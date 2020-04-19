Desi Uncle Lip Syncing Pankaj Udhas Song 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo' Using Microwave as Harmonium Depicts Every Alcoholic's Mood During Lockdown (Watch Funny Video)

Desi uncle tiktok (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

If there is one thing that some people in lockdown are definitely missing, it is the alcohol. As liquor shops and bars everywhere in the country are closed indefinitely till the lockdown is over, those who love drinking are feeling a bit too empty. And lucky are those, who had some stock of liquor bottles at their homes. A video has been going viral on Twitter, which perfectly defines every alcohol lover's mood in this lockdown. A middle-aged man is seen singing Pankaj Udhas's song 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo' using a microwave as a harmonium! The video is too funny and going viral for being so relatable among alcohol lovers. Funny Quarantine Videos to Stay Positive: Twitterati Share Hilarious Clips Showing Their 'Lockdown' Life With Family And Pets.

The video was shared on Twitter by user 9e3k. He shared this video with a caption, "Desi uncles on tiktok be lipsyncing Pankaj Udhas with a microwave." And well, you cannot deny it. Like a proper ghazal singer, this man has a white shawl draped on one side. With a glass of alcohol kept on the microwave, he uses its door as if to play the harmonium. On the lines, "Hui mehangi bohat hi sharab, thodi thodi piya karo," he shows his alcohol bottle, with sticky notes, to denote how he's calculated his drinks in lockdown. The video is just too funny and making netizens laugh out loud. TikTokers Are Channelling Their Creative Skills by Recreating Airline Travel Experience Sitting at Home (Watch Videos).

Watch The Viral Video Here:

Desi uncles on tiktok be lipsyncing Pankaj Udhas with a microwave 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EpIxJOivcy — 9 e 3 k 𒊹 (@9e3k) April 17, 2020

The video has got close to 80,000 views and people are just loving the creativity of using the microwave as the harmonium. Check some funny reactions on this viral video.

They Shouldn't Be Home For Long

Why desi uncles should never stay home for long periods. https://t.co/YTZvmOW9D4 — Pallavi (@SevenDeviled) April 18, 2020

Love the Creativity

I love the creativity 😂. https://t.co/leGVPRJxga — Sarita (Stay the ef home, MO*OS!) (@ViolentVeggy) April 19, 2020

Golden Video of TikTok

Getting Close to Him

I’m getting close to this point tbh — Pulkit Datta (@PulkitDatta) April 17, 2020

Gem of a Person?

Uncle is a gem 💎 — abhinav narayan (@abhinavnarayan) April 18, 2020

Desi TikTok > Any Other Videos

Desi Tik Tok is really something 😂😂 — Arshia Syed (@ArshiaSyed) April 18, 2020

Lipsync on Point

Hilarious..lipsync is too good 😀 https://t.co/VxKd4aZatc — Shashi Gautam (@shashilgautam) April 18, 2020

It is indeed creative of how the microwave takes the role of a harmonium. People can totally relate to this one's condition. If you too are among the ones missing out on alcohol or have friends who totally do, then do share the funny video with them.