A woman's bright white cat is now looking like everybody's favourite Pokemon Pikachu after a treatment gone wrong. A Thailand woman named Thammapa Supamas decided to apply turmeric on her kitty after she was suffering from a fungal infection. The result was her white kitty turning all yellow. The little furball is now looking like Pikachu and thanks to its very unique appearance, it has now become a social media star in just a matter of days! Pictures of the yellow dyed kitty are going viral and people are loving its cuteness. Chinese Cafe Dyes Dogs to Make Them Look Like Pandas, Receives Backlash (Watch Video).

Turmeric is known for its medicinal properties but it is also known for leaving back a stain. Thammapa's cat was suffering from some fungal infection and instead of applying turmeric only on the affected area, she applied it on her entire coat. The result was a completely yellow kitty looking very close to Pikachu, the yellow Pokemon. The entire process of the dyeing to looking like the Pokemon has been documented on a Facebook page now. Pictures of the yellow cat are funny yet too adorable. Dog's Ear Falls Off After Owner Colours Them Red! Netizens Slam Thai Woman For Being Cruel and Irresponsible (Watch Video).

Check The Before and After Here:

Poor kitty! But she still looks just as adorable right? The owner posted another set of pictures mocking how it looks like a Pikachu. With red cheeks edited on her face, few stripes here and there, the kitty looks exactly like Pikachu coming to life.

Check The Cat Looking Like Pikachu:

How adorable right? People are liking the cuteness in these pictures. The good part is the fungus is getting better. And over time, the yellow colour is also fading. The cat's white fur is now visible again.

Here Are The Pics:

So looks like, the Pikachu will transform back to its cat version again. Some people have commented, they want to try it out with their cats. But it may not be the best for all kitties. Sometimes turmeric can pass on a burning sensation on the skin as well.

