Mumbai, June 10: A viral challenge on TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing app has claimed another life, this time, a 16-year-old girl who attempted the dangerous "Scarf Game". The teenager identified as Christy Sibali Dominique Gloire Gassaille is said to have died on May 27 after she allegedly played the "Scarf Game" at her home. The 16-year-old teenager is said to have died of suffocation.

What Is Scarf Game?

According to a report in the Mirror.Co.UK, Christy Gassaille is reportedly said to have died after she tried the viral TikTok challenge "Scarf Game" at her home. However, what is the scarf game all about? In simple terms, the scarf game is a viral challenge on the Chinese app where people who attempt the challenge put a cloth or a scarf around their necks which can result in seizures. TikTok Challenge Turns Fatal! Viral Trend on Chinese Video-Sharing App Leaves US Teen Disfigured With 80% Third-Degree Burns.

The Scarf Game, which is one of the many viral challenges on TikTok is said to be a variation of the Blackout Challenge. The Scarf Game involves people putting cloth around their necks. Reports state that the viral challenge of putting cloth or scarfs around one's neck can result in low levels of oxygen to the brain, thereby causing seizures, serious injuries or even death.

After her death due to the viral TikTok challenge, Christy was buried at Fleury les Aubrais cemetery, which is near her home in Orléans, France. As per the reports, the 16-year-old teenager was originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Christy is not the only one who died while attempting the viral challenge on TikTok. Benadryl TikTok Challenge: What Is the Viral Benadryl Challenge? Second Death Due to Dangerous Trend As Johnson & Johnson Issues Statement Over Dangers of Online Challenge.

Earlier in January, a 12-year-old girl in Argentina allegedly died after reportedly taking part in the same online scarf game challenge. The teenager identified as Milagros Soto was reportedly found dead in her bedroom after she filmed the whole incident. Last week too, an 11-year-old girl died after taking part in another similar online game called the 'Clonazepam Challenge'.

