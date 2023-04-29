Mumbai, April 29: A 16-year-old boy from North Carolina in the US was left with third-degree burns after he attempted a viral TikTok challenge. The news comes a few days after the viral "Benadryl Challenge" claimed the life of a US teenager nearly less than two weeks ago. Reports suggest that the teenager identified as Mason Dark has reportedly suffered third-degree burns while attempting the viral and dangerous trend on TikTok.

According to a report in the New York Post, after the attempt failed, the teenager was disfigured. The report also stated that the 16-year-old boy suffered burns which covered nearly 80 per cent of his body. The minor boy suffered burns after he attempted the viral TikTok challenge which went horribly wrong. Benadryl TikTok Challenge: What Is the Viral Benadryl Challenge? Second Death Due to Dangerous Trend As Johnson & Johnson Issues Statement Over Dangers of Online Challenge.

So What Is the New Viral TikTok Challenge All About?

Reportedly, the minor boy took part in a dangerous TikTok challenge where social media users use flammable aerosols to create miniature flamethrowers. In simple terms, those attempting the challenge have to use a lighter and spray in order to create a makeshift blowtorch. Dark and his friends were attempting to create a makeshift torch when the spray that he was holding allegedly exploded.

Mason's mother Holli Dark said, "They all heard a big boom. And then Mason came running out and started taking off his shirt." She also said that her son is unrecognizable. "Unrecognizable", she added. In order to soothe his burns, Mason jumped into a nearby river, however, he came out with charred skin. TikTok Sued After Two Young Girls Died in 2021 While Performing the Viral 'Blackout Challenge'.

Doctors said that the teenager suffered a T-shaped third-degree burn on his back. They also said that Mason is at "high risk of infection from the river water". At present, Masin is admitted to the UNC Burn Center and is expected to be in the hospital for at least six months.

