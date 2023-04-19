Mumbai, April 19: In a shocking incident in the United States, a teenager lost his life in a bid to attempt the viral TikTok Benadryl Challenge. The 13-year-old Jacob Stevens from the US state of Ohio reportedly overdosed on the over-the-counter medication while making an attempt at the viral TikTok trend, popularly known as Benadryl TikTok Challenge or TikTok Benadryl Challenge, among others. After losing their son, the parents of the deceased are now creating awareness and warning other parents about the viral fad.

The TikTok Benadryl Challenge is the latest addition to the innumerable viral challenges on the Chinese video-sharing app and other social media platforms. However, the question is, what is the TikTok Benadryl Challenge all about? In simple terms, the TikTok Benadryl Challenge or the viral fad is a challenge where users take dangerous amounts of the over-the-counter-drug diphenhydramine, usually found in Benadryl. Benadryl TikTok Challenge Takes Life of 13-Year-Old in US' Ohio After He Overdosed on Over-the-Counter Medicine.

What Is the 'Benadryl Challenge'?

The TikTok Benadryl Challenge is not new and has been in existence since before. The viral challenge first came to light in 2020 when a 15-year-old girl from Oklahoma died after attempting the challenge. The TikTok Benadryl Challenge requires users to consume the over-the-counter medication in large amounts in order to induce hallucinations. In Stevens's case, he consumed about 12 to 14 pills of Benadryl, an antihistamine, while attempting the 'Benadryl Challenge'.

Johnson & Johnson Issues Statement Over 'TikTok Benadryl Challenge'

After Stevens's death was reported, Benadryl manufacturer Johnson & Johnson issued a public advisory over the dangers of the viral 'Benadryl Challenge'. "The challenge, which involves ingestion of excessive quantities of diphenhydramine, is a dangerous trend and should be stopped immediately. BENADRYL® products and other diphenhydramine products should only be used as directed by the label," the company said.

The company also said they are working with the Chinese platform to remove content showcasing behaviours such as the TikTok Benadryl Challenge. "Collaboration and education are critical to putting an end to this dangerous misuse," it said. TikTok Sued After Two Young Girls Died in 2021 While Performing the Viral 'Blackout Challenge'.

In the past, too, several challenges have gone viral on social media, which have, in some way or the other, resulted in the death of those attempting the viral fad. Some viral TikTok challenges include the Blackout challenge and Death diving, among others. However, the world’s most popular app has done nothing to protect kids attempting the viral challenges.

