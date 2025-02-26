Let’s admit, at this point, we are all obsessed with Wordle. How do you even start a day without knowing today’s Wordle answer? The allure of the internet’s viral word game is here to stay. If your first waking moments are spent making a fresh list of five-letter words, you are in for the Wordle obsession, too. And to those who haven’t played Wordle yet, your social media feeds have likely been flooded with yellow, green and gray emoji squares from the players broadcasting their daily results. Since it first launched, the word puzzle has drawn in millions of daily players who desperately try to guess one new five-letter word each day with no more than six attempts. So, what’s today’s Wordle answer? In this article, we bring you February 26, Wordle 1348 answer, clues, hints, easy strategies, tips and tricks to ace the word game and keep your Wordle streak alive. Wordle Funny Memes and Jokes Rule the Internet.

Software engineer Josh Wardle designed Wordle, and because of its significant popularity, The New York Times acquired it in 2022. Each player gets a five-letter mystery word. You get six chances to figure it out. With each guess, you learn if your letter placements are right or wrong. With every guess, you get new information, and when you solve it, there is really a big moment of satisfaction. No wonder Wordle players love to spend the early hours of the day finding clues to come up with the correct Wordle answer. Wordle Hints, Tips and Tricks: Best Ways To Help You Win the Word Puzzle Game Every Time.

Wordle Answer Today, February 26

The Wordle answer for today, game 1348 for February 26, is Award. The word referred to a judgement made by an authority. Over time, its meaning expanded to give the result of judging the relative merits of those in competition.

Wordle Strategies, Clues and Tips

The aim of Wordle is to guess the correct five-letter word. Hence, begin by simply entering any five-letter word and looking at the results.

Once entering your first word, the individual letters will be colour-coded. Green means that the letter and its positioning are correct, yellow means the letter is correct, but the position is not and gray means that the letter is not in the five-letter word.

As you continue to guess your five-letter word, be careful. You will only have six guesses to lock in the correct word.

Wordle usually avoids plurals, especially the simpler ones, like Foxes or Spots. The game relies on more complex that don’t end in S, like Geese.

To conclude, give yourself time and keep playing to be better. Wordle doesn’t have a ticking clock, and sometimes, you can take a break from the game and take a fresh look at it after a few hours. This helps you emphasise the correct answer.

